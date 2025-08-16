Restaurant’s over-the-top “do not mess this up” instructions for a regular leave people shook

A series of highly specific instructions for a restaurant customer has some people giving this table the side-eye—and others flashing back to their own time in the service industry.

The receipt picture has been making the rounds across social media over the past day, drawing a lot of attention on Reddit, in particular. It starts off with a warning that the customer in question will walk in without a reservation and “seat himself at 61 and/or insist he gets ‘his table.’”

It goes on to say he must ALWAYS have black napkins, along with a bunch of specifics about what food he and his wife like to order, how it should be prepared, how often their drinks should be refilled, and who he prefers as a server.

“ALWAYS A BOOTH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” reads the bottom. “Likes booth 61 ONLY.”

The internet weighs in on the most specific diner ever

A lot of people quickly jumped to conclusions about what kind of customer this might be and why there are so many exclamation points all over that ticket.

A different kind of dining experience

People who have worked in the service industry have their thoughts about why this might be happening. Namely, some people thought it seemed reminiscent of prep that might be done for a country club member. Several others felt confident it was actually a ticket for Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

It soon became clear that, as strange as this might seem to those of us who have never peeked behind the current of the restaurant or club industry, keeping tabs on regulars to this extent is actually completely normal in certain environments.

Do it for the tip

Seeing this make the rounds led to servers both present and past sharing their own tales of regular customers, high expectations, and excellent tipping that went a long way towards illuminating why people may have no problem staying this attentive.

However, for as much speculation as went on in various subreddits, there was this little note slipped in:

So maybe the title of this reddit post about the ticket is right after all—some people really should just cook at home.

