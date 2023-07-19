‘For 26 years of my life, I’ve been making Kraft Mac & Cheese incorrectly this entire time’: People think they’ve been making Kraft Mac and Cheese wrong

Popular TikToker @jordan_the_stallion8 is constantly sharing brand-new bits of information, highlighting how he had no idea he’s been doing certain things “wrong” his entire life. Whether it’s finding out the serrated edges of Ritz crackers can be used to cut cheese or that soda cans carry multiple purposes, the TikToker is quick to publish his findings in a series of videos that almost always feature his trademark intimate, “come here” one-on-one talks where he looks into what appears to be a bathroom mirror as he drops the latest bit of knowledge he’s become privy to.

Now, he shared a video in which he tries fellow TikToker @nellietbuote’s recommendation on how to make Kraft Mac and Cheese creamier and more delicious by following a Hamburger Helper recipe.

Jordan says in the video, “So I guess for 26 years of my life … I’ve been making Kraft Macaroni and Cheese incorrectly this entire time. All right? I’ve been using just Easy Mac where you could just put some water and put it in the microwave; you’re good to go.”

Jordan says he just found out that making the “grown-up” version of Kraft Mac and Cheese, the one that comes in a box, with the guidance of the “Hamburger Helper recipe,” “it comes out fantastic.”

“So we’re gonna try it,” he continues.

The video cuts to Jordan standing over a stove, a pot before him. He holds two blue boxes of Kraft Mac and Cheese, which he pours into the pot. “So apparently we’re going to use two containers of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, OK? Then we’re going to add 3 cups of water and 1 cup of milk. OK, we got the 3 cups of water. Here’s a cup of milk. Then we’re gonna add 2 tablespoons of butter and then your choice of seasoning,” he says.

The video then transitions to a wad of butter resting in the liquid amalgamation Jordan just created. “I put half a stick of butter in there. So now we’re gonna let it cook and see what happens. OK as it’s starting to cook we have to add our cheese,” he continues.

Jordan then puts the two packets of powdered cheese into the liquid mixture, as well as some additional shredded cheese in order to further coagulate the dairy-based sludge he will combine with the cooked dry pasta. “And I guess we’re supposed to add extra cheese on there to make sure that the noodles really soak up all the liquid,” he says.

The camera cuts again to Jordan stirring the concoction all together showing it boil, then simmer. “And then stir it for eight minutes. … OK, it’s at a boil now. We’re going to put it to a simmer and stir it for eight minutes. OK I’ve been mixing for about five minutes, let’s keep going,” he says, showing how the sauce is thickening.

Then the clip cuts to a deliciously-blended pot of macaroni and cheese. After about 13 minutes of stirring, it’s time for him to try it out and post his results.

The camera cuts to him trying the finished product, and judging by his reaction after that initial bite, he seems to be satisfied with the results. “Mmmm, the texture, creaminess, and cheesiness are all pretty good. Try making it this way. See if you like it,” he says at the end of the clip.

Other folks in the comments section posted their own macaroni and cheese recipes. “Use chicken broth instead of water, too,” someone recommended.

“I add shredded cheese, some sour cream, and garlic powder. Literal game changer,” another TikToker shared their own beloved instant macaroni and cheese recipe.

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is immensely popular: The company claims it sell around 1 million boxes of the stuff every single day.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kraft and Jordan via email for further comment.