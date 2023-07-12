‘It’s not a coincidence why they all stack so perfectly on top of each other’: TikToker shares how soda cans are multi-purposeful

If you’re older than 30, get ready to add something to the massive list of things nobody told you.

TikTok creator Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8), who in the past has taught his viewers everything from how to buy fresh bread to how to the right way to eat Ritz crackers and cheese, is back with yet another life hack that’s been right in front of our faces for our entire lives.

In a video posted on June, 22, which has more than 8 million views at the time of publication, Jordan shows his viewers that they’ve been looking at soda cans wrong their entire lives. Answering the prompt question “What is something you found out late in life you should have known but just didn’t?”

He goes on to demonstrate that soda cans have a design feature that many may have overlooked. The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via email for further comment.

“If you guys want to take a look at the bottom of a soda can, you see it has this extra little circular ridge here,” Jordan says in the video before pointing out the ridge in question. The soda cans are multi-purposeful he points out, at first noting how the design allows the cans to stack upon each other for storage and then going on to demonstrate how to use the ridge of the top can to open the bottom one.

In a smooth motion, he brings the top can towards him and it immediately opens the pop top.

“You can use a soda to open another soda,” he says. “If you just got your nails done, you don’t want to mess them up … just take a soda, put it on top and open it with another soda.”

As is often the case with Jordan’s videos, commenters reacted in a mind-blown state.

“How did you do that?” asks one viewer, while others literally responded with a string of “mind-blown” emojis.

Another user bemoans the fact that she hadn’t seen the video sooner, commenting, “Me over here with ptsd from a can that ripped my acrylic with my own nail.”

Jordan is going to save a lot of nails in the future. According to another person “I’m trying this later at work. I’m a flight attendant and hurt my fingers or chip my nails constantly cause of this.”