‘Plot twist’: Man shops for Tesla Model Y at dealership. Then he takes a closer look

Buying a used car always comes with risks, but when it comes to Teslas, those risks might not be obvious at first glance.

While the company has faced criticism for quality control issues in the past, sometimes the real problem isn’t Tesla—it’s what a previous owner did to the car.

That’s exactly what Omar Dahbour (@textomar), the CEO of a dealership and the founder of Text Omar, claims to have uncovered in a seemingly normal Tesla Model Y.

In a video that’s racked up over 910,100 views at the time of writing, he takes a closer look at the car and finds something a lot more concerning than panel gaps—hidden frame damage.

What’s wrong with this Tesla Model Y?

“So, this looks like a perfectly normal Tesla Model Y,” Dahbour says, showing off the car. “However, I noticed a gap here that was larger than the driver’s side, so I did some digging.”

He focuses on the backseat door, where the gap is noticeably wider than it should be. Curious, he removes the molding—and what he finds is far from factory standard.

“See that the welds are not factory,” Dahbour points out. “On the inside, it’s rusted.”

Then comes the biggest red flag.

“Right here, it is cut,” he says, pointing at a section behind the molding.

He keeps going, checking the trunk area, where he finds another cut.

For comparison, he shows the other side of the car, which looks normal.

“Here is the factory side,” he says, pointing to the driver’s side. Then he moves back to the passenger side: “Non-factory.”

Finally, he checks the driver’s quarter panel, where everything is intact—no rust, no weird welds. That’s when he delivers the verdict.

“This car has severe frame damage on the passenger side.”

He advises those who don’t know how to spot frame damage: “Just compare both sides, very easy.”

Other red flags to watch out for in a used Tesla

According to Tesbros.com, a site dedicated to Tesla owners, there’s a checklist to follow when buying a used Tesla.

Beyond the basics—like making sure the vehicle identification number (VIN) matches the paperwork—the site suggests carefully inspecting the exterior for scratches, marks, and misaligned panels. It also recommends checking the electronics to ensure everything is functioning properly.

Inside the car, buyers should look for wear on surfaces, check if the back seats are aligned, and test every electronic feature one by one.



A little extra time inspecting the car could save you from costly surprises down the road.

In the comments section, not all viewers agree that the defect the car expert found is a big deal after all.

“I don’t get it, the Tesla got T-bone and someone fixed it,” noted one viewer. “That’s what it looks like.”

“That’s it. Clean Carfax, but frame damage that the everyday car buyer wouldn’t be aware of,” Dahbour responded. “This type of damage history vehicle should be selling at a discount to the market.”

“Well I’d still drive it if it was priced as frame-damaged,” wrote another.

“How many people wouldn’t think twice,” remarked a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dahbour via Instagram direct message. It also reached out to Tesla via email for official comment.

