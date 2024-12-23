‘Pet bowls can get this too’: Expert exposes the truth about ‘pink mold’ after it landed man in hospital—and how to get rid of it

A microbiologist on TikTok recently cleared up a common misconception about the mysterious pink substance that often appears in bathrooms.

In his video, which has racked up 456,500 views, TikTok creator Weston (@microbiologywes) explained that the pink discoloration isn’t mold but actually a bacteria.

What is the substance, according to the microbiologist?

He stitched a video from another creator showing them in a hospital bed with the text overlay, “When you don’t clean the pink mould out of the uni accom showers.”

“That is a bacteria called Serratia marcescens,” Weston says in the clip. “The reason that that looks pink and like mold is because the bacteria is secreting a substance called biofilm.”

He goes on to explain that biofilm acts like a protective structure for the bacteria or “pink mold,” making it tougher to remove.

“Biofilm is basically like the bacteria building a house where they are so that they can be happier and survive a little bit better,” Weston says.

Unfortunately, it can cause problems due to how stubborn it is to eliminate.

How to get rid of Serratia marcescens

Weston offers a straightforward method to get rid of “pink mold.”

“You want three things: something abrasive like a sponge or a scrubby or even baking soda works, soap, and warm water,” he advises.

After you scrub the affected areas until the pink biofilm is gone, Weston stresses it’s important to also kill the bacteria itself.

“After that, you’re going to want to disinfect the surface with like a 10 percent bleach solution, Clorox, or something else that will actually kill the bacteria,” he says.

He closes his tutorial with a lighthearted reminder: “Just make sure you’re not licking anything you’re not supposed to.”

How harmful is this bacteria to human health?

According to the Infectious Disease Advisor (IDA), “pink mold,” scientifically known as Serratia marcescens, was previously considered a nonpathogen, leading to its health risks being underestimated.

IDA reports that the mortality rate associated with Serratia marcescens infections ranges from zero to 45 percent. In 2023, the mortality rate in 57 documented cases was 31 percent.

The bacteria can cause various health issues, including urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, pneumonia, and meningitis, as detailed by the site.

Viewers have more tips

In the comments section, viewers had more pieces of advice to share.

“Pet bowls can get this too. Wash their food/water bowls!” advised one user.

“My grandma taught me to use toilet cleaner to get rid of it and it worked!” offered another. “Put it on, leave for 10 minutes, scrub.”

“And the 10% bleach needs to be mixed up fresh each time,” noted a third. “It loses activity after a while.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Weston via TikTok direct message and comment.

