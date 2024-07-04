‘It is idling rough’: AutoZone mechanic shares how to change your ignition coil when the check engine light comes on

How well is your car starting? Does it rev up and purr when you turn the key or punch the start button? Or does it cough and splutter?

If so, you might have a faulty ignition coil. According to the Porsche Chantilly dealership site, strange noises, bad gas mileage, and, of course, a check engine light, may indicate that your vehicle is due to have its coils replaced.

The ignition coils of your vehicle are responsible for transforming the low energy of your car battery into the necessary voltage for producing sparks at the spark plugs. If they aren’t functioning at peak, your vehicle’s performance could slow or stall.

Thankfully, TikTok mechanic Ovet Reynoso (@ovet_reynoso) has a fix you can perform yourself. One of his latest videos instructs car owners how to replace the coils on most cars. And though it might take some work and sweat it could save you some money.

How to replace the ignition coil yourself

Reynoso’s video shows how to replace your coils yourself. The video went up on his TikTok account six days ago and so far has over 5,000 views.

Reynoso’s account is dedicated to DIY car repair. He does not represent himself as an employee of the AutoZone parts chain but he does use their stores in most if not all of his videos.

In the video, Reynoso tells his viewers that if they are getting a check engine light on their car’s display to, ask to use AutoZone’s Fix Finder and plug it into the vehicle’s On-Board Diagnostics {OBD] port.

Note: Vehicles made before 1996 will likely not have this port.

While waiting for the diagnostic tool to do its job, Reynoso states his vehicle is “idling rough” and “feels like it has a misfire.” both signs of coil dysfunction.

Reynoso states that once the Fix Fider has completed its diagnostics the customer should take it into AutoZone for a “printout of what the problem is.”

In the video, the printout indicated that the problem was, indeed, faulty ignition coils.

Reynoso next shows a multipack of Duralast ignition coils resting near the car’s engine, coils ready to replace the faulty ones.

“You want to take out the old ones which is these four right here,” he tells his viewers, pointing out each coil.

Reynoso then instructs viewers on how to remove the bolts from the coils on an unidentified model of the Hyundai Sonata SE he is driving. He then instructs viewers to disconnect the ignition cable from each coil.

He then shows viewers how to replace the old coils with the new Duralast coils by placing them into the system. The new coils are placed into their slots, reattached with a bolt, and then reconnected to the ignition cables.

“After you put in your new coils go ahead and turn it on and … check engine light should go away.”

“So easy. Thanks for your vids, I’m learning a lot even though I don’t have these problems,” httppohla (@httppohla) writes in the comments.

Another viewer simply commented, “God bless you.”

“I work there parts are garbage missfire will be back within a year” SoggyPancake69 (@potatoecat69) an alleged AutoZone worker commented.

According to AutoZone’s website, “Replacing an ignition coil is a basic repair procedure you can do at home with tools from your local AutoZone.” However, the site also notes “Ignition coil replacement can be challenging on some vehicle’s engines,” and “Some ignition coils can be difficult to reach and require removal of the upper plenum/intake manifold. In these cases, a new plenum gasket will be needed.”

Instructions for how to replace an ignition coil are also available on WikiHow and Carparts.com. According to Carparts.com, “Each vehicle is different, so be sure to follow vehicle-specific repair manuals or databases.”

