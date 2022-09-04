‘On your way out, you can read the return policy’: AutoZone manager handles ‘male Karen’ who won’t accept return policy

An AutoZone manager recently went viral on TikTok after sharing how he handles “male Karens,” during a recorded interaction with an upset customer.

The video features the employee, Sammy (@sammylocodoee), as he works behind the counter at an AutoZone location and speaks to a customer who wants to return window washer fluid. For a minute and a half, Sammy and the customer are speaking in circles, Sammy repeatedly explaining how AutoZone can’t accept the bottle with a cracked seal.

The customer then continually protests Sammy’s rejection, claiming that he should be allowed to return the item, as he ensured the fluid was at the same level as when he first purchased it.

Sammy explains that he can’t accept the return due to the store’s policy.

“I’ve shopped here for over 2 years now,” the customer replies, noting that he’s always been able to return items at both AutoZone and O’Reilly. “I’ve never had this issue with you.”

The worker once again explains that once the seal is broken, he is unable to accept a return. “I don’t know if you used it,” he says. “You could’ve poured Gatorade in it.”

The customer then demands to speak to the manager.

“I am the manager,” Sammy responds, before the customer then requests to speak to the district manager.

“His number is on the front door, and on your way out, you can read the return policy,” the worker adds.

Before leaving, the customer accuses Sammy of being “completely unprofessional.” The TikToker then apologizes for the inconvenience and wishes him a good day.

“Go fuck yourself,” the customer responds while walking away.

According to AutoZone’s website, requests for a refund can be denied if the item has been used or installed. The only way to receive a refund is to return the product within 90 days in its original packaging along with the receipt.

The video has amassed 1.1 million views as of Sunday. Many people in the comments sided with Sammy and commended him on his professionalism in dealing with the “Karen.”

“‘This is completely unprofessional, you know that?’ This is one of the most professional exchanges i’ve ever seen,” one user complimented.

“You were very respectful too,” a second said.

“‘I am the manager’ that made me so happy. You weren’t rude. You didn’t get scared. Good for you!” a third wrote.

Additionally, several others claiming to be O’Reilly Auto Parts employees said they also don’t accept open containers.

“As an O’Reilly employee if it’s cracked we don’t return it as well,” one user confirmed.

“I do the same at O’Reillys. Seal broken no returns. Electrical part installed can’t return,” a second concurred.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sammy via TikTok comment.