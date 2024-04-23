‘We’re at AutoZone, sir’: AutoZone customer says worker shamed him for asking for help to put windshield wipers on

Have you ever had an interaction with a retail employee who just left you completely stumped? That’s what happened to one customer when a recent trip to AutoZone took a wild left turn.

TikTok user @spc_breck explains to his viewers that he went to the retail auto shop because his windshield wipers needed replacing. Once there, he approached one of the workers for help, noting in the video that he had left his phone in the car.

“This man looks at me and says, ‘Why don’t you use your phone? You always use your phone for everything else.’ And I’m like, ‘Sir, I just…it’s in the car,'” he recalls in the clip. “He helps me put it on. And then this man looks at me and says, ‘Y’all use your phone for Facebook and porno, but don’t want to help y’all’s selves figure things out.'”

The TikToker was flabbergasted at the bold response, admitting he didn’t know what to say.

“My jaw dropped, bro,” he says. “I’m like, ‘Sir! We’re at AutoZone! We’re at AutoZone, sir! What kind of customer service is that?'”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @spc_breck via TikTok comment. But ultimately, he seemed more amused in his video at the surprising interaction than irritated, and his viewers responded in kind.

“Autozone worker got mad someone asked him to do his job lmao,” wrote one user.

“He ain’t wrong but he wrong for that,” another joked.

A few poked fun at the fact that the TikToker didn’t know how to do what one viewer called “level one maintenance,” but everyone has to learn at some point.

“When I used to work at Autozone I would put one on on teach then I let them try to do the other,” a commenter wrote. “They were always happy that I taught them.”

And for those who felt @spc_breck was in the wrong for bothering the employee to help with his car to begin with, another former AutoZone employee explained that “if a customer asks for help and it’s something this simple, we have to help.”

“As a former autozone employee and manager I can say the pay ain’t worth us doing the wipers and batteries and dealing with customers,” the user offered. “He prob was fed up for the day gang.”

That’s certainly one way to show it!

