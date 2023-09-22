‘Why pay for a photo shoot when you can just go to Hobby Lobby?’: Mom takes baby to store’s fall display in family portrait hack

A mom who took her baby to Hobby Lobby for a fall photo shoot has gone viral for sharing her free family portrait hack.

TikTok user Gaby (@gaby_512) posted the video of her hack on Tuesday. By Friday, it received 340,000 views.

Gaby’s video is captioned, “Why pay for a photo shoot when you can just go to Hobby Lobby?” Her hack is to use Hobby Lobby’s fall displays for free photos instead of paying for professional photos with the same type of background.

In the clip, Gaby shows three photos of her daughter in front of two separate holiday displays. She follows up the pictures with a “behind the scenes” clip of the photo shoot to show viewers how easy the process is.

One former Hobby Lobby said they, too, used Gaby’s hack. “I used to work there and I would make the displays and bring my kids in the same day to take photos, lol,” they commented.

Another viewer said, “I used to do that in a store called Fortunoff’s for Christmas. Their trees and displays were beautiful. People really thought I went to a studio.”

One suggested, “Hear me out… model homes for Christmas card photos!!!”

Most commenters thanked Gaby for sharing the hack as they had “never thought of it before.”

Although here’s another TikTok creator sharing her Christmas photos using a Hobby Lobby display:

With holidays right around the corner, recent headlines have followed the new fall trends of 2023.

One Starbucks barista shares the most popular fall drinks that are always sold out: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte. Another TikTok creator shares Trader Joe’s fall items that are worth the purchase. Kate (@kate) on TikTok says try these the next time you go to Trader Joe’s: Pumpkin Brioche Twist, Fall Harvest Salsa, Apple Cinnamon Buns, Pumpkin Ginger Scones and Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gaby via TikTok comment for more information.