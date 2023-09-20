Trader Joe’s fall items that customers say are worth the purchase

Around this time every year, Trader Joe’s comes out with its fall items. The “TJs fall haul” TikToks are starting to take over, which is a sign that the fall items have finally hit the stores.

Whether customers are looking for a traditional pumpkin bread mix, or something more unique such as fall harvest salsa, Trader Joe’s has it all. Here are five items from Trader Joe’s fall groceries that customers say are worth the buy.

5 Trader Joe’s fall items are worth the purchase

1) Pumpkin Brioche Twist

A loaf of this classic fall item costs $3.99 and is described on its packaging as “classic French style brioche with a hint of warm spices.” Brioche is traditionally a soft, tender bread made with eggs and butter, but this particular brioche is also made with pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin puree. The loaf is cut into fairly thick slices, each with a paper lining on the bottom of the slice.

The pumpkin flavors are not very intense, which makes this a great option for pumpkin haters who are still ready for fall. The soft, fluffy bread combined with spices makes the Pumpkin Brioche Twist a perfect autumn treat.

2) Fall Harvest Salsa

Apples, pumpkins, and butternut squash all in a salsa? Being sold for $2.99, this salsa is jam-packed with flavors. While many loyal Trader Joe’s fans have been turned away by the different flavor combinations, those who have taken the leap have not been disappointed.

This salsa has fall-forward ingredients, but it also has some of the traditional salsa components such as tomatoes, jalapenos, and peppers. The flavors work together in a surprising way, making for an ideal dip for a traditional corn chip.

If you are looking for a way to spice up your fall gatherings and dinner parties, this is the perfect item to add to your Trader Joe’s shopping list.

3) Pumpkin Ginger Scones

Available for just $4.99, you can indulge in a delightful box of 12 Mini Pumpkin Ginger Scones, making it the ideal go-to treat for those moments when you want to take it easy in the kitchen. Crafted with an ingredient list reminiscent of homemade scones, these sweet, flavorful treats are conveniently prepped for the oven at a moment’s notice.

Whether you’re serving them for breakfast or pairing them with a soothing cup of tea for a light snack, these Pumpkin Ginger Scones are a freezer-friendly staple that can be ready at a moment’s notice.

4) Apple Cinnamon Buns

These Apple Cinnamon Buns share a lot of similarities with a traditional apple pie but take the form of a Danish pastry. Sold at $4.49 for a box of two, these Apple Cinnamon Buns can be eaten right out of the box or lightly toasted. By giving them a light toast, the aroma of cinnamon is amplified, allowing these fall treats to reach their full potential.

The texture is soft and fluffy, and the icing drizzled on top provides a satisfying sweetness that complements the warm, comforting flavors. Whether enjoyed as a quick breakfast or a comforting dessert, these Apple Cinnamon Buns from Trader Joe’s are a seasonal delight that’s sure to leave you craving more.

5) Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese is a unique twist on a beloved classic, perfect for the incoming fall weather. At $3.74 per box, the combination of creamy, cheesy goodness with the subtle sweetness and earthy flavor of butternut squash is a delightful surprise for the taste buds. The texture is rich and velvety, and the balance of flavors is spot-on.

Whether you’re looking to savor a cozy evening at home or impress guests with a seasonal side dish, this Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese is a comfort food dream come true,

While you’re scrolling through your TikTok FYP, watching the plethora of Trader Joe’s fall haul videos, and preparing for your own impending visit to the beloved grocery store, be sure to keep these items in mind. They promise to elevate your autumn culinary adventures, ensuring that your shopping cart overflows with the very essence of the season.