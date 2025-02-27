Woman uses ‘real bread’ trick to test Sara Lee, Great Value, Nature’s Own, Sunbeam, Wonder bread in the store. Here’s what passed

A woman claims that most of the bread in the grocery store isn’t real. However, her testing method lacks some scientific facts.

Unless you’re gluten-free, bread is a household staple. Even then, there are gluten-free versions. It’s an easy food to eat on its own as toast or as part of a simple sandwich. Think of the classic peanut butter and jelly or a stack of meats, cheeses, and veggies bookended by bread.

But now a woman on TikTok is instilling fear about what bread is edible. And she doesn’t have all of the facts.

Fear-mongering over bread?

In a viral video with more than 2.5 million views, user @the1vinnyc went around her grocery store doing a bread test to determine the quality of each brand. She didn’t seem happy with most of them.

“POV: we found the real bread the rest is foam that doesn’t mold,” @the1vinnyc said.

@the1vinnyc proceeded to firmly but quickly slap down some bread loves from a variety of brands, including Sara Lee, Great Value, Nature’s Own, Sunbeam, and Wonder bread.

For the most part, the bread sprang right back up after being pushed down.

“Damn, that’s crazy,” @the1vinnyc says, surprised. “…It’s just bouncing right back up.”

“All of these breads are foam. Nothing is real,” she claims.

The only bread that stopped @the1vinnyc in her tracks was Wonder bread, which stayed pretty smushed, only coming back up a slight bit.

In a follow-up video, @the1vinnyc responds to viewers up in arms about her squishing bread and leaving it for someone else to buy.

She said she did buy each loaf she squished but threw all of them away except for the Wonder Bread. “They seemed a little fake, fake, fake, fake, fake,” @the1vinnyc says int he clip.

Why does bread spring back up after being squished?

Well, it’s supposed to.

When the dough is mixed and kneaded, it starts to develop gluten, which gives the bread its body and structure. Gluten is what makes bread “pleasantly chewy and springy,” Modernist Cuisine explained.

And @the1vinnyc isn’t wrong to refer to the store-bought bread as foam-like. In fact, a culinary site that did an in-depth look at the baking process explains that when bread rises, it creates small bubbles that come together to form a “spongy, open-cell foam.”

On top of this, many store-bought breads have additives that strengthen the naturally occurring gluten in bread and can improve elasticity.

What bread is less processed?

Breads vary greatly in how processed and nutrient-dense they are.

Most ultra-processed bread, like most white bread, is made with refined flour and other additives. The processing also strips them of naturally occurring nutrients.

Instead, here are some tips from food research company Zoe to help you choose a healthier option:

Look for “whole grain,” “whole wheat,” or “whole meal” and intact grains and seeds like oats, barley, and quinoa,

If a loaf contains 6 grams of fiber per 100 g, it’s rich in fiber

If you’re getting sourdough, watch out for mass-produced loaves. It’s better to opt for an authentic sourdough (like at a local bakery) or bake it yourself

Avoid ultra-processed breads with long lists of unfamiliar ingredients

Top recommended breads include:

Wholegrain

Multigrain

Dark rye

Sourdough

Flaxseed or linseed

Ezekiel or sprouted grain

Wrong aisle?

“Baby you in the wrong [aisle] looking for “real bread” go to the bakery!” a top comment read.

“We add enzymes to flour during the milling process to help the bread rise. It goes into bread, cake, noodle and pastry flour. It’s already naturally occurring but most bakeries prefer more to added,” a person explained.

“I hope you purchased the wonder bread you mushed!” another wrote.

“You don’t watch ppl that make sourdough bread on tiktok they literally squeeze they bread together and it goes right back and it literally a fresh made loaf in there own house,” a commenter pointed out.

"You don't watch ppl that make sourdough bread on tiktok they literally squeeze they bread together and it goes right back and it literally a fresh made loaf in there own house," a commenter pointed out.



