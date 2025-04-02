‘I’m just letting them know’: Server issues warning to people who order ginger ale. Then she reveals what she really gives them

A worker wants to inform viewers about what her restaurant serves when customers order ginger ale.

The disclosure came as a surprise to many.

In a viral TikTok video with 914,000 views, user Steph (@sjrx_o) showed the drink mix she alleged gets served up in the place of ginger ale.

Fake ginger ale mix revealed

The TikTok user made the concoction for viewers to see.

“This is how we make ginger ale at my job,” the woman said.

Then, she put ice into a tall plastic cup and mixed mostly Sprite with a splash of Coke.

“If y’all ever order ginger ale, this what the [expletive] y’all getting,” she said.

After mixing the drink, she said she typically lets it “sit for a minute.”

“There you go,” she concluded, holding the light brown soda mix up to the camera.

It is unclear where the content creator works.

Is this true?

There have been plenty of discussions about “hacks” that offer quick substitutes for ginger ale.

Some restaurants and bars have been known to use this method when they run out of ginger ale or don’t stock it regularly.

The combination of Sprite and a splash of Coke mimics the color and slight spice of ginger ale, though it lacks the distinct ginger flavor.

Viewers chime in

In the video’s comments section, many asked for details about the restaurant, citing concerns about safety.

“Where is your job located… I’ve been waiting my whole life for a lawsuit,” user moet5688 commented.

“Thats a lawsuit waiting to happen,” user soyourekay wrote. “Ingredients listed for a reason. Just say you dont have it.”

“Y’all are gonna get sued one day lol some people order ginger ale because they can’t have soda with caffeine in it,” an anonymous user said.

“If you don’t have ginger ale, tell the customer that. Some people have caffeine intolerances or take medication that can’t be mixed with caffeine and that’s a potential lawsuit on your hands,” user Dr. Cris Flores wrote.

Others argued they would not fall for the dupe.

“I know cause caffeine gives me headaches. Ginger ale is caffeine free. Y’all are purposely causing harm to those with allergies,” user Shaunie said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @sjrx_o via TikTok comment and direct message.

