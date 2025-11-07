“Extend the season”: Fortnite’s Simpsons takeover is creating a whole new generation of fans

The Simpsons is the longest-running animated series in the United States. The show began in 1989, and it’s still going strong today. While the series had the biggest impact on Gen X and Millennials, it’s starting to reach younger generations thanks to the new Simpsons season on Fortnite.

Featured Video

While many major franchises have joined Fortnite in the form of themed skins and emotes, The Simpsons has completely taken over the online game. There’s a map of Springfield to explore, cameos, easter eggs, and more.

“All Simpsons, All season long! Check out what awaits you this season, starting with the new Battle Pass,” Fortnite shared on socials at the start of the month.

What are fans saying about The Simpsons taking over Fortnite?

The Simpsons takeover has been a big success for Fortnite so far—on both gaming consoles and on traditional streams of the show’s episodes on Disney+.

Advertisement

“In 48 hours, we welcomed the biggest number of new and returning Fortnite players since last holiday season. The first Fortnite x The Simpsons short popped to #1 on Disney+ today in the US. Move over, Shelbyville…,” the official Fortnite account revealed.

New and longtime fans of The Simpsons are taking to social media to discuss the show’s presence in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Not only is the iconic couch a hot spot in the game, but the newest episode of The Simpsons used it for a Fortnite crossover.

The latest episode of ‘THE SIMPSONS’ includes a Fortnite-themed couch gag. pic.twitter.com/tR0VhWCD6s — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2025

Advertisement

Many fans don’t want the fun to end.

Advertisement

@FortniteFNLK/X

Others believe the mere presence of Simpsons characters in Fortnite is creating new fans of the show in a whole new generation.

Gen Z and Alpha are starting to realize how funny this show used to be now that it’s in fortnite https://t.co/KemEogUC7p — Loggernamy (@loggernamy) November 5, 2025

Advertisement

In conclusion:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



