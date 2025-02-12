‘It says my posture is bad’: Woman slouches in Genesis GV80. Then she realizes it has an unprecedented new feature

Modern cars have a variety of features that not only help drivers perform better on the road but also make them feel more comfortable doing it.

Over the years, companies have implemented various technologies to improve the driver experience, from touch-free controls to panoramic and bird’s eye cameras.

While these features can be glitchy, they are generally effective at making the car a more pleasant place to be. Not only that but some car features, as recently noted by TikTok user Isabella Traboscia (@isabellatraboscia) in a video with over 112,000 views, can make a vehicle feel downright luxurious.

What’s so nice about the Genesis GV80?

In her video, Traboscia admits that she’s “not a car person.” That said, she confesses that there are a few features on her used Genesis GV80 that have impressed her immensely.

“I’m obsessed with this car,” she starts. “I’m sitting in here…I’ve been in here for a while. It says my posture is bad on my little dashboard—and now, my backseat is giving me a back massage.”

Not only that, but Traboscia says that her car is able to play white noise and beach sounds.

“I am in heaven,” she declares. “Team GV80. This is crazy.”

Are these features real?

Depending on the setup of the car, these features can be available on the GV80.

First, the car has a setting called Smart Posture Care, which, per the Genesis website, “suggests driving postures based on body type and displays the results of clinical testing on the back.”

Second, the cars can have “Ergo-Motion Seats,” which, in conjunction with a feature called Smart Posture Assist, “[provide] a personalized massage while driving to reduce pain and pressure in the back’s lumbar region.”

Finally, the Genesis GV80 has a variety of ambient sounds that can be played through the car’s sound system.

In short, this means that everything Traboscia mentions about the car is accurate, though the features may not be standard.

In the comments section, users offered their views on Traboscia’s vehicle, with many singing its praises.

“Genesis is doing what car companies should,” wrote a user.

“Affordable bentley, nice car,” added another.

That said, some were less enthusiastic.

“All genesis owners love their car till it gets high miles,” stated a commenter.

“Gorgeous cars but not reliable. My mom just got rid of her ‘21 G80. That thing was in the shop for several months all in over the last year,” shared a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Genesis and Traboscia via email.



