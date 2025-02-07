‘Whoever designed these features in Mazda needs a life sentence’: Woman calls out her car’s seatbelt, parking break. She’s not alone

New cars come with a lot of great features, such as interactive infotainment systems, remote start, and lane detection sensors. Unfortunately, some of these new technologies still have a few kinks to work out.

Recently, a photographer named Lauren Kemp (@laurenkemp_) took to TikTok to rail against the warning chimes connected to the seatbelt and parking brake in a new model Mazda. Viewed over 611,000 times as of publication, the video sparked a debate on whether the chime warning feature is handy or annoying.

Mazda chimes

In the 12-second video, Kemp shows viewers how her Mazda begins chiming the moment she turns on the car and how the only way to get it to the chiming to stop is to turn off the parking brake and buckle the seatbelt.

A text sums up her feelings: “Whoever designed these features in Mazda needs a life sentence.”

Though these chimes sound fancy and new, the system has been around for at least 20 years. In a YouTube video, Automobile Central shows viewers the evolution of the chiming sound from 2004 to the present, which shows that the chime noise has gotten softer and less annoying than it was previously.

In a r/Mazda subreddit, a user asked how to turn off the chime sound “when I start the ignition.”

Redditor u/-TheGoodDoctor- said to “try buckling the [seatbelt] before starting the car.”

u/cheeetokps agreed, stating that “it’s the one thing that works for this. It’s a stupid design by Mazda.”

Chimes don’t seem to be going anywhere

Unfortunately for those who want chimes to stop annoying them the moment they get into their car, the push for added safety features and controls seems to be growing, though a 2024 California bill to require vehicles to be equipped with warning chimes for speeding by 2030 was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to The Drive, the bill would require all new trucks, cars, and buses sold in California in 2030 to be equipped with a warning chime whenever drivers “exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph.”

The Drive reports that the European Union has already implemented a similar law and that The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “is also actively evaluating intelligent speed assistance systems.”

What do the viewers think?

Many viewers agreed with Kemp that the chime sound was one of the worst parts of owning a Mazda.

“I had a Mazda 3 as a rental and was so annoyed with it! The electronic parking brake would not automatically turn off half the time when put in gear and I would end up dragging the rear wheels,” one said.

“I work at Mazda, I hear it in my sleep I swear to god,” another shared.

“The seatbelt one just keeps going for a whole year after you buckle up too,” a viewer remarked.

“The emergency brake sound is the only one I truly despise,” a viewer said.

Others offered her advice on how to stop the sound before it starts.

“If you put the seat belt on before u turn on the car it doesn’t make any noise,” a viewer said.



“Hey, if you put your seatbelt on and put it in gear. The parking break will release auto once you hit gas pedal!” a second agreed.

“I just would love to have my car in park and not hear it,” Kemp replied

Some disagreed with Kemp and other viewers, claiming the chiming noise isn’t so bad.



“I must be the only one who loves the chime,” a viewer said.

“Am I the only one who likes hearing the chime?” a second said.

“The chime is annoying but honestly you get used to it. I don’t even notice it 95% of the time,” a third remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mazda via contact form and Kemp via TikTok comment.

