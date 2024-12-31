‘I don’t know about the placement’: Woman sits in driver’s seat of new Lexus TX. Then she realizes it has an unprecedented new feature

Car technology is improving at a rapid pace. The improvements in car technology are so fast, in fact, that auto mechanics are having difficulty keeping up—resulting in higher prices in auto repairs than most drivers have seen in their lifetimes.

Sometimes, car owners appreciate these new features. For example, one Hyundai Santa Fe owner noted that the car not only had a wireless charging pad, but an area where items could be placed to be disinfected.

However, other times, features that may sound good in theory end up being a headache for car owners. Drivers have virally shared that features like auto-unlock upon putting the vehicle into park and automatic braking sometimes can result in a driver feeling more unsafe than they would without these features.

Now, a user on TikTok is showing off a feature on the new Lexus TX that has people talking.

What’s so special about the Lexus TX?

In a video with over 1 million views, the TikTok account for Longo Lexus (@longolexus) shows the driver’s seat of a new Lexus TX.

While the car has many features standard on modern cars, such as push-to-start, one feature caught the eye of many viewers: its panoramic camera.

“Did you know the 2024 Lexus TX comes with a panoramic view monitor?!” the TikToker writes in the caption. “Birds-eye-view is the best!”

The video then shows the car’s infotainment screen, which offers drivers full visibility of everything in the immediate vicinity of the Lexus.

The clip comes from a Lexus retailer in El Monte, California. But is boasting about the feature warranted?

Do other cars have this feature?

Although Lexus’ version may be well-executed, it’s certainly not unique to the manufacturer.

As noted by Auto Trader, “Nearly every automaker offers at least one model with a 360-degree camera.”

That said, author Russ Heaps adds that this feature is often not found on entry-level vehicles due to the high cost of cameras, software, and processing power required to generate such an image in real time.

To offer some examples of other vehicles with this feature, the Daily Dot has previously reported on the presence of 360-degree cameras on both the Nissan Pathfinder and the Honda Prologue, though the exact name of this feature may differ from manufacturer to manufacturer.

In the comments section, many users noted that this was not unique to the Lexus TX, with some also pointing out other aspects of the TX that bothered them.

“And so does a Hyundai Santa Fe,” wrote a user regarding the feature.

“Most cars now do if they’re top trim,” added another. “Kia, Hyundai… etc.”

“Location of engine start button is horrible,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lexus and Longo Lexus via email.



