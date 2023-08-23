‘How am I just now hearing this’: Shopper shares frozen pizza box hack

A new frozen pizza box hack has TikTok users stunned.

In a viral video that has gained over 331,000 views, Breland Avdeev, who posts under the handle GlitterForever17 (@brelandemory), showed off a useful tip that changed the way many think about the humble cardboard container.

The TikToker’s frozen pizza box hack isn’t the first time she’s shared useful information with her viewers. Her page is chockfull of helpful hacks to make life easier. She uses the platform to share insights about dating, hair, her skin care routine, and being married to a gay man.

“Last night I had pizza for dinner,” the TikToker began her video. “The reason why that matters is because I discovered something that, maybe I am just stupid and I didn’t realize, but it was something about the pizza box.”

Apparently, that something was the fact that the box is far more useful than she imagined.

“I’m mind blown,” she told viewers.

The pizza enthusiast then held up a frozen pizza box and gave instructions on the best way to utilize it.

“It really doesn’t look very exciting,” she said. “Until you look very closely and you’ll find something extraordinary.”

Glitterforever17 discovered that the box has scored sides that, when cut, allow the frozen pizza box to open up like a delivered pizza. She also explained that the box can then be used as storage for leftover slices.

In the comments section, many were wowed by the TikToker’s discovery and commended her ability to consistently deliver life hacks.

“Life hacks are in this woman’s blood,” one user commented.

“You are a national treasure Breland,” another wrote.

Some viewers expressed shock and not having know about the frozen pizza box hack sooner.

“NO WAY I HAVE GONE MY WHOLE 17 YEARS OF LIVING AND I DIDNT KNOW THIS????????????” they wrote, while another asked, “How am I just now hearing this?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Breland via TikTok comment.