‘Got me like an extra $5 in the tank’: Man shares hack for getting extra gas for free

A viral hack that shows how a man gets extra free gas while at the pump has viewers both laughing and expressing gratitude.

In a viral video that has amassed over 1.7 million views as of Saturday, user EB_BOIII (@dailydoseofchoco) showed off how a friend used a special maneuver score the extra fuel.

“Thought he was bugging’ still I looked at how much was coming out,” the TikToker wrote in text overlaid on the clip. “Got me like an extra $5 in the tank.”

In the video, a man is seen with a gas pump nozzle in one hand and a hose in the other. While aiming the nozzle at the gas tank, he shakes the hose and extra gas empties out.

“You don’t know the trick?” his friend asks in the clip. “This is what you do. This is how you get gas.”

In the comments section, many affirmed that the hack does in fact work.

“It really work too,” one user wrote. “Y’all better start getting them extras.”

Another user claimed that the trick could backfire.

“I did this but like 10 mins later it took 3 dollars out my acc idk,” user 4upsome said.

Some offered up tips for getting the most out of spending time and money at the pump.

“Also, pump it as slow as possible so you’re not getting too many fumes vs actual liquid,” Sidney Danielle said.

Many TikTokers go viral for sharing everyday hacks. Users make videos about everything from how to keep clothes fresh in between wears, to tips for how to deal with car dealership salesmen and how to use vegetable oil to clean. A popular TikToker, Jordan Howlett, even racked up views for sharing tips on how to properly pour soda.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @dailydoseofchoco via TikTok comment.

Even more hacks: