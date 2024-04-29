‘Who did y’all’s math?’: Amazon delivery driver complains about delivering to apartments due to unit numbers

This Amazon delivery driver is fed up with delivering to apartment buildings in Texas. He says the unit numbers make it difficult for him to do his job.

If you’ve been just about anywhere, you know that buildings and unit numbers (whether it’s an office or an apartment) have some rhyme or reason for how they’re numbered. Buildings usually follow an odd or even sequence depending on the side of the street. Say the right side is even numbers, the buildings will go 150, 152, 154, etc.

Units aren’t quite as uniform but usually have some kind of system that makes sense. Maybe it’s a letter followed by a number. For example, the unit numbers could look like apartment 3A, 3B, and 3C. The unit numbers could even look like a standard sequence of numbers, like 17, 18, and 19.

The numbering system is usually straightforward to figure out. But it’s not so simple in Texas, Amazon delivery driver Tommy Dangerfield (@tommydangerfield_) says.

In a viral video that’s nearing a quarter of a million views, Dangerfield (who’s also an actor, comedian, and writer) is audibly confused while trying to do his job.

He’s delivering packages to a building in Houston, but he can’t find the right apartment number.

The first apartment he shows on the building floor is 1903, so you’d think the other apartments are 1904, 1905, and 1906 (or maybe 1904, 1906, and 1908). Instead, like a lot of things in Texas, they’re much more chaotic than that. The numbers jump from 1903 to 1906, 1916, and then 1913.

“Who did y’all math?” Dangerfield says in a concerned tone. “Who taught y’all math? Like, I hate y’all apartments. So y’all know, as a delivery man, we be looking for y’all apartments, but the godd*mn numbers don’t.”

Frustrated, Dangerfield takes a breath and continues. “Who did y’all math?” he asks again.

Now, we will point out that there does seem to be some logic to this particular apartment building. The numbers seemingly go up in intervals of 10, but we’re not 100% sure since we don’t know the numbers on the rest of the floor.

Other deliver drivers resonate

There were more than 1,300 comments under Dangerfield’s video, and many of them were people, from tenants to delivery people, agreeing with him.

“As a former Amazon independent contractor driver …. I understand your pain,” a top comment read.

“Bruh imagine you signed the lease and looking for your apt like this. I had to ask my neighbor where I lived,” a tenant shared.

“As a door dasher in Dallas I feel your pain! I just want to leave their food at the bottom of the stairs and tell them to go find it,” a dasher revealed.

One person shared how they go about it to make it easier on their delivery person.

“I put instructions how to get to my apt lmaooo bc I want my package,” a person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dangerfield for comment via Instagram direct message.

