‘The sly flirting was spot on’: Trader Joe’s customer calls out male cashiers

Retail flirting is a frequently discussed topic among TikTok users, who report mixed feelings about the tactic used by some in the service industry.

The flirtatiousness of a cashier in the grocery line is frequently referenced, none more than that of Trader Joe’s, where customers are left to discern whether they simply had a pleasant interaction or engaged in a bit of flirtation. This chain in particular has raised questions of whether employees are trained to flirt with customers.

In the exploration published by SF Gate, Trader Joe’s CEO Bryan Palbaum is cited as refuting the claim that employees are taught to flirt with customers.

But that does not stop customers from speculating. One recent customer of the private label grocery chain reenacted what she perceived to be a flirty interaction with her cashier, one of whom she describes as always having “vocal fry and insanely good hair.”

In the video posted to TikTok by Delaney (@curlyyyq), she re-enacts the flirty banter from her exchange at Trader Joe’s.

“How’s it going?” the poster asks, imitating male cashiers at her local Trader Joe’s. “Not too bad, not too bad. Any fun plans the rest of the day? Dinner? Oh, alright? Dinner for two? Oh, OK, how come? I could fill in. Oh, I love this, it’s so fire, one of my favorites, yeah. Alright, well, let’s see. Do you want a bag? Alright, I got you, I got you. Well, your total is going to be…”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Delaney via TikTok direct message and to Trader Joe’s via email regarding the video.

Delaney is not alone in feeling like Trader Joe’s cashiers are behaving in a certain way at scale. Multiple commenters wrote that they felt her portrayal of subtle flirting was spot-on.

“Wait no this is LITERALLY exactly how they are HAHA,” one commenter wrote.

“I just know they teach this scrip in their training at trader joe’s,” another said.

“The egg check went absolutely insane,” a third commented.

Others shared that their experiences of cashiers in the store made them feel a certain way.

“I literally have to avoid tjs some days because the cashiers make me feel so perceived i can’t take it,” one commenter wrote.

“my first time in a trader joe’s i genuinely had heart palpitations bc i didn’t know the cashiers were like this i just thought i was having a good day,” another commented.

“WAIT LITERALLY and i be blushing for no reason,” a further user said.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.