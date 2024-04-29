‘I had to read it like 3 times’: Woman makes shocking discovery about Clorox wipes while in Target

Many people apparently use Clorox disinfecting wipes the wrong way. A woman made a shocking discovery about the wipes while shopping in Target, and she took to TikTok to share her newfound knowledge with the masses.

In her video, which was viewed 479,000 times, TikTok user Chelsie Gilbert (@chelsiegilbert1) stands in the cleaning aisle at Target.

“I just used to use these Clorox wipes on my kids’ high chairs,” she says, showing Clorox wipes in the lemon scent. “Like, I would just wipe it off so they could eat. Then, someone told me these were not safe on food surfaces but I wanted to see it for myself.”

Gilbert then grabs a container of the wipes and reads the instructions label. “I had to read it, like, three times. It says, ‘Not for use on food surfaces.’ So, if you’re like me, and you used to use them on your kitchen countertops or high chairs or your kitchen table, you’re not supposed to use them on food surfaces. So, good to know,” she says.

She concludes by placing the wipes back on the shelf and giving the camera a thumbs up.

@chelsiegilbert1 Made this in Target last week then forgot to upload it here! Maybe this is common knowledge but I didnt know and used to use these on our high chair tray! ♬ original sound – Chelsie Gilbert

Viewers are just as surprised

Her video racked up over 479,000 views, and viewers were just as surprised as Gilbert.

“Oh I literally clean everything with those,” one viewer wrote.

“Like what are they good for then?” a second asked.

Others revealed other products they use to clean food surfaces with.

“Rubbing alcohol it’s non toxic and will disinfect,” one user noted.

“You could rinse afterward and it would be fine. For years, I have used Seventh Gen. Disinfecting wipes. They are safe on food surfaces and no rinsing!” a second shared.

Another also pointed out that the wipes should be fine to use on food surfaces so as long as one rinses the surface afterward.

Why aren’t Clorox wipes safe on food surfaces?

According to Michigan State University, Clorox wipes are “too concentrated of a solution” to use on food surfaces.

Clorox, on its site, confirms that the wipes can be used on food surfaces, like kitchen counters, if that’s followed up by a water rinse and towel dry. “This should also be followed for children’s toys and objects they may put into their mouth,” the site reads.

What to do if a child puts a disinfectant wipe into their mouth

According to the Missouri Poison Center, if a child puts a disinfectant wipe into their mouth, there are some steps a caretaker should take. First, “wipe out the mouth with a soft, wet cloth. Go between the cheeks and gums looking for any piece of the cloth they may have bitten off. Remove any pieces from their mouth so the child does not choke on it, and then give them some water or milk to drink.”

According to the poison center, “This will help reduce the risk of an upset stomach from the disinfectant. Be sure to wash exposed skin with soap and water. If they rub their eyes, call the Poison Center for instructions on how to rinse the eyes.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gilbert via Instagram direct message as well as to Clorox via press email.

