‘It’s not just about taste’: Expert reveals Tito’s dupe that’s $5 cheaper

Tito’s is the vodka of choice for many people, hyped for being affordable, smooth, and not leaving you with a nasty hangover the next day (OK, we can’t guarantee that, but that’s what people say about it).

While Tito’s is generally considered an affordable vodka brand, sometimes you need a true budget pick—maybe you’re low on cash, or you’re picking up liquor for a big group and don’t want to splurge on the nice stuff‚ but want something that’ll still go down easy.

Enter this brand that you’ve probably never heard of.

“This dupe is 5 bucks cheaper,” a liquor store employee says in a viral video.

In the trending TikTok clip, the Big Bear Wine and Liquor worker (@bigbearwine) says Tito’s is many people’s go-to brand because they’re familiar with it. But there are other options out there that are just as good and cheaper.

And the brand is Bushel Organic Vodka.

“Side by side, these taste almost identical. So, if you want to save five bucks, go with Bushel. If you want to spend $5 more, go with Tito’s,” @bigbearwine claims. “I know what I’m doing.”

Now, are the brands really that similar? They’re both corn-based vodkas. However, Bushel uses Certified Organic and non-GMO corn. Bushel also advertises being distilled seven times instead of Tito’s six (though at that point in the distillation process, the difference the extra distillation makes is minimal, so Bushel being more distilled doesn’t automatically mean it’s better).

Another list from a New York liquor store actually ranked Bushel as the best cheap vodka. “Bushel Organic Vodka is not only gluten-free but also exceptionally smooth. Its bright, silky texture and mild sweetness make it a versatile choice for various occasions,” the post read.

Back on TikTok, @bigbearwine went on to clarify that he meant no shade to big-name brands like Tito’s and Grey Goose. “They’re great products” and are “number one in their category for a reason,” he says.

“But I just wanted to be clear too that there are other alternatives that you can try, especially if you’re looking to save a little bit of money,” @bigbearwine concludes.

The viral video had hundreds of comments with an array of thoughts.

“I remember back when Tito’s was the economical alternative,” one person said.

“Tito’s is awful!! Costco vodka is superior to Tito’s!!!” another wrote, echoing many other people’s comments about the Kirkland Signature liquor.

“It’s not just about taste. Tito’s doesn’t make people sick like the rest,” a commenter shared.

Other recommendations aside from Kirkland Signature included Townes, Blue Ox, Blue Ice, Column 5, and Svedka.

It’s ultimately up to you and your taste buds. If you really want to know which brand you prefer, consider doing a blind taste test.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bigbearwine, Tito’s, and Bushel for comment.

