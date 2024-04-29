‘RUN TO HOME DEPOT’: Home Depot shopper finds $129 item that’s ringing up to $10, shares how to find deal

A Home Depot fan is urging people to run, not walk, to the home improvement store after finding a $119 lawn trimmer extender and a $129 cultivator on sale.

TikTok user Nubia Gonzalez (@couponing_nubia) amassed 58,000 followers for sharing her couponing tricks and tips. In one of her latest viral videos, she takes her followers on an adventure to Home Depot. It’s amassed 1.7 million views.

“Run to Home Depot. These are $5 to $10 right now,” she says while pushing a shopping cart filled with RYOBI lawn trimmer extenders and cultivators.

Gonzalez also shows viewers where she found the discounted lawn tools in hopes of helping them locate the deals at their own stores.

“Look for them in the clearance sections and regular aisles. All were unmarked in my stores,” she says.

Check the app before heading to self-checkout

She recommends using the app to check the prices on the items before heading to self-checkout.

“I used the Home Depot app to price check, scan the item, hit ‘buy it online,’ then hit ‘see in-store clearance price,” she says.

The app shows the RYOBI 18-inch trimmer extender was originally $119, while the cultivator was $129. However, at least at her location, they were heavily marked down. The RYOBI trimmer was on sale for $5, and the cultivator was $10.

“Checkout like normal. Good luck. Let me know if you score!” she says.

She then purchases four trimmer extenders and eight cultivators; her total came out to $80.

In the comments section, Gonzalez assured viewers that she bought all of the tools for the video and returned them afterward.

Her video inspired viewers in the comments section to head to their local Home Depot.

“I’ll try the Home Depot’s in riverside tomorrow,” one viewer wrote.

“Me and my son are definitely taking a trip tomorrow morning,” a second stated.

“My husband need these i will go and check my store thank you,” a third commented.

Home Depot is known for its secret deals

Gonzalez is not the first TikToker to find wild deals at Home Depot. One Home Depot customer found a $450 item that rung up to just $40. Others have made a sport out of hunting for so-called “penny deals” at the store.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gonzalez via Instagram direct message and to Home Depot via press email.

