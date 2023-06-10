‘I no longer can pour soda regularly anymore’: People are just now finding out how to ‘properly’ pour soda

Well-known influencer and TikTok star Jordan Howlett has once again gone viral on TikTok after sharing his discovery of how to “properly” pour canned soda.

The video, which was originally posted on June 8, has captivated TikTok users — in fact, generating more than 2.8 million views since going up on the platform.

“Ever since learning how to properly pour soda into a cup, I no longer can pour soda regularly anymore,” Jordan says in the video. He then opens a can of soda using the pull tab, creating a standard opening at the top. However, what follows is an unexpected twist.

The TikToker adjusts the pull tab so that it protrudes horizontally from the can’s opening. Then, he tilts a glass and positions the rim against the angled pull tab. In turn, the pull tab acts as a lever, keeping the can securely in place, while the soda flows seamlessly into the waiting glass. The stability provided by the pull tab prevents any sliding or movement of the can, resulting in a perfectly poured beverage.

“It pours it perfectly, there’s no overflow, this doesn’t touch the can, and it empties out the cup completely, and I’m not gonna lie to you, it’s the best thing ever,” the TikToker remarks calmly and with a sense of contentment in his voice.

Jordan, whose content often showcases different life hacks, also reveals another interesting tip in the video. He suggests that rotating the pull tab 180 degrees creates the ideal location to insert a straw.

The TikToker’s video sparked a flurry of comments from fans and viewers who were in awe of his clever hack.

One comment suggested, “you should write a book of all your knowledge and secrets.. you’ll make a lot of money.”

Another viewer humorously remarked, “TikTok University getting real.”

“I think I’ve learned more life skills from his page than school, college, work, and all these years of existence!” another commenter added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jordan Howlett via email for comment.