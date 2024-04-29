‘Nobody wants this stuff’: Walmart shopper shows Logan Paul’s ‘PRIME’ drink on rollback amid lawsuit claims

Social Media entrepreneur turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul is facing a double whammy of lawsuits aimed at the contents of his energy drink, Prime Hydration. And one TikToker is claiming to show the damage done to the brand in a viral video that shows pallets of the drink sitting on the shelves of Walmart.

Paul was hit by a pair of lawsuits after the energy drink debuted in January 2022. According to Entrepreneur, one suit, filed in August 2023 in California, accused the drink of “containing PFAS, which are synthetic chemicals used in cleaning products, toiletries, and stain-resistant sprays that are not FDA-approved for consumption.”

A more recent lawsuit, filed this month, accuses, “Paul and Prime Hydration LLC co-founder KSI … of ‘deceptive, and misleading practices’ after testing commissioned by the plaintiff’s attorneys found that the 12-ounce cans of energy drinks contain between 215-225 milligrams of caffeine, instead of the 200 milligrams advertised.”

For his part, Paul has called both lawsuits “‘absolute bull’ and claimed that the third-party testing was “invalid.”

But food vlogger and TikToker OmerEats (@omereats) claims that damage to the brand is already done offering a video, posted to his TikTok account four days ago, as proof. The clip currently has an impressive 4.9 million views as of Monday.

In it, Omer films pallets of Prime bottles languishing in Walmart’s rollback aisle and other store locations with significantly slashed price signs overhead.

“Prime is on rollback everywhere,” he tells his viewers. “Nobody wants this stuff at all. No one.”

“Bro, look,” he tells the camera before pointing it at another shelf where the drink has been reduced to a price of $1.88. “Even over here, nobody is buying it.”

“Same thing with the sticks,” he says while filming boxes of the powdered form of the drink. “This is bad for them bro.”

“I don’t know if they’re going to be able to recover,” he concludes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Prime Hudration LLC via their website for a statement.

Some of Omer’s viewers were quick to point out that fully stocked shelves aren’t necessarily an indicator of poor sales.

Adam (@adamsthename) wrote, “So do you guys not know how stores work? The workers keep the shelves stocked… Obviously, they are going to be filled. The shelf has little to no indication on how well something is selling.”

“This is the worst way to show it isn’t selling haha. If you see a shelf full of Coca Cola do you think no one’s buying it??” another viewer added.

And Stateofthisapp (@stateofthisapp) who claimed to be a Walmart employee, wrote, “I run a Walmart, I can confirm PRIME is still selling.”

However, other viewers weren’t exactly sympathetic to Paul.

“It was never good,” one viewer commented.

“Prime is so overrated,” one viewer added.

While another stated, “Just drink water.”

In a follow-up video, Omer claims that Paul responded to his video via comment claiming that Prime sales were still up.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Omer via email for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.