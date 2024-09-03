‘I think they’re being innovative to be fair’: Ford has new button that looks like Volkswagen’s. Viewers could not be more torn about it

Volkswagen owners know that there’s just one set of window controls on their cars, with a toggle button that switches control of the left and right levers to the front windows to the rear windows, and back again.

According to a TikTok video from a car content creator, Ford now has a similar system, and that’s leading to some online controversy.

The video in question comes from the account for British car-buying site Carwow (@carwow), putting up a video panning the innovation. Posted to the platform on Friday, the video—from a creator promising “straight-talking reviews, epic drag races, and advice you can trust”—has attracted more than a million views.

The 10-second video has an on-screen caption reading, “Ford … just why” with a facepalm emoji. The accompanying caption reads, “Cost cutting taken to a new level!” to further indicate cynicism about the move.

But do customers like Ford?

When it comes to customer satisfaction, Ford could stand to improve. According to a Detroit Free Press article from March 2023, Ford “ranked among the worst” car companies in that year’s J.D. Power U.S. Customer Service Index Study.

A Ford spokesperson named Said Deep addressed the results in that article, saying, “We’re working with our dealer partners to provide the support and resources needed to improve the service and ownership experience for our customers,” though he focused on “convenient service options for our customers” rather than car design.

Ford’s own website adds, “Ford has restructured its vision for cars. With an emphasis on capability and roominess, as well as high performance and fuel economy-focused options, the latest lineup is designed with something for everyone.”

But a Consumer Reports article from February 2024 shows that Ford is squarely in the middle of the pack in its rating of most and least loved car brands, whereas Volkswagen is next-to-last out of the 29 brands on the list, only beating out Infiniti.

What do the people think?

The window reveal divided commenters.

One went as far as to say, “I think they’re being innovative to be fair.”

That set off a debate about what innovative means, with the room arriving at it being something new that makes something better.

Someone in that back-and-forth declared, “It’s because it’s cheaper than adding two more buttons.”

Another observer chimed in, “The solution to the problem nobody had.”

Someone else claimed, amid the accusations that Ford was trying to emulate Volkswagen, “Ironically VW stopped using these buttons so Ford is running behind again.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carwow via email and TikTok direct message and to Ford via email.



