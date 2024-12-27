A real estate agent has gone viral on TikTok after sharing exactly why the final walkthrough is so important.

In a video that has amassed 1 million views, Michelle Cook (@michellecookrealestate) began by saying: “The final walkthrough in real estate is one of the most important parts of the whole transaction. Because a lot can happen in the 30 days you’re under contract; to your house, to the surroundings of your house, to said appliances that were marked under the purchase and sale agreement to remain in the home.”

She then went on to share a story about two of her clients. Their purchase agreement stipulated that the washer and dryer remain in the home, but in the final walkthrough, these appliances were missing. Despite seeing the appliances in prior inspections, and having these appliances photographed, the seller and listing agent tried to claim that no appliances were there when they bought the house. Cook says she tried to contact the seller’s broker, but was unsuccessful.

Eventually, after some persistence from Cook, the listing agent contributed some funds to get a replacement washer and dryer, and the issue was rectified shortly before the buyers moved into the home.

“So while it may not have been a washer and dryer in the home, which were pretty used to be fair, anyways, we’re able to get a little retribution for my buyers,” Cook concluded. “But it is to be noted, if you do not go to your final walk through, you would not have had that opportunity to fight back and push as hard as we could to try to get someone to make the situation right. Don’t skip it.”

Viewers on the final walkthrough

In the comments, viewers shared their own experiences of that all-important final walkthrough.

“This happened to us in regards to the washer and dryer!” one revealed. “They signed the purchase and sale agreement stating all appliances were staying! Then tried to take the washer and dryer.”

Another shared how their agent helped them with their final walkthrough writing: “We did the final walkthrough before signing anything at closing our agent said to do the walkthrough before cause we’d get keys right after signing and if things were missing we could just not sign.”

But not everyone was able to have their final walkthrough they wanted, as one commenter noted: “We didn’t have a thorough final walkthrough because the seller was there waiting in the driveway with her mom, realtor, and dog. It was so freaking awkward.”

What else did the realtor say?

In an emailed statement to the Daily Dot, Michelle added:



“Not all real estate professionals are the same, as you can see from reading the comments! I’m just trying to be an advocate for people out there as well as my clients making sure they get the service that they deserve and somebody stands up for them!”

She continued: “This is LITERALLY a real estate professionals job! The final walkthrough is SO important because once the property changes hands, all things become the buyers’ responsibility. I’ve had final walkthroughs where large trees have blown down, there have been water leaks, trash & items left behind, and, in this circumstance, items removed that should not have been.”

“I did end up matching the monetary contribution that the listing agent provided…I just feel like it’s the RIGHT thing to do. I’m a relationship builder, not transactional, so the clients’ experience is EVERYTHING to me!”

Should we be buying homes at all?

Still, it’s arguable that people shouldn’t be buying new homes at all. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, real estate expert @hardmoneyguy advised viewers to avoid buying houses built between 2025 and 2035.

He predicted that while we’ll see more government-backed initiatives to build new homes, the desire to meet certain targets means that builders will “cut corners like crazy.”

Another expert went viral for making a similar case this week.

Still, if you can’t avoid buying a home, the TikToker advised viewers to negotiate a 50-10 year builders warranty.

