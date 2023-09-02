‘Are your parents home?’: FedEx driver needs signature on alcohol order. It backfires

A FedEx driver shared about how his first delivery of the day went sour after asking for a signature on an alcohol order backfires.

The video features TikTok user Adrian (adrian_peru), who is a driver for FedEx, telling a story about his first delivery of the day. Adrian says he arrived at a home to deliver wine, which requires an adult signature. But when he approached the entrance, Adrian saw a silhouette of what he thought was a child through the screen door. Because he needed an adult signature, Adrian asked if their parents were home.

After the screen door opened, Adrian realized he was mistaken. “It’s an adult, but it’s a little person,” he said. “And I thought it was a kid through the screen door.” Needless to say, the woman wasn’t happy. “What do you need my parents for?” she asked.

Despite Adrian’s efforts to deescalate the situation, the exchange ended without the customer accepting her package. Instead, she demanded Adrian’s badge number, in an apparent effort to report him to a supervisor. The video has amassed more than 2 million views since it was posted. Many commenters felt Adrian made an honest mistake.

“I screamed when she asked why you needed her parents for lmfao and you called her a him lol,” one user wrote.

“How she gonna get mad though that’s a honest mistake,” a second commenter said.

“Not ur fault!” another user agreed.

An eagle-eyed user noted a discrepancy in Adrian’s answers to the woman’s questions. “’Who do you work for’ ‘UPS’ *wearing FedEx shirt,” the user laughed.

One user said he had a similar experience. “That happened to me when I was working at red lobster one time asked this fam of 4 if they needed a kids menu and I looked down and i was wrong,” the user wrote.

Another user just appreciated the punch line at the end of Adrian’s video: “(a series of laughing emoji) and her parents better be here next time.”

The terms “dwarf” and “little person” are generally used to refer to individuals with the medical condition known as dwarfism. The woman perhaps reacted that way because individuals with dwarfism often experience harassment in public spaces. This summer, for instance, TikTok creator Aubrey Smalls went viral after calling out a paramedic who joked about a deceased person with dwarfism. “Disabled people’s bodies are not the basis of a joke,” Smalls says in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Adrian via Instagram and TikTok and FedEx via email for comment.