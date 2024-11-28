‘Hey so this is insane‼️’: Woman’s $600 Dyson hair tool breaks. She can’t believe Dyson’s response

This woman thinks Dyson is taking its return policy too far. Some say it’s warranted.

Dyson is a popular and rather expensive company known for its sleek designs and innovative technologies in the home appliance and personal care space.

When researching items like the best vacuum cleaner, air purifier, or hair dryer, you’ll likely find a Dyson product topping the list (or at least coming close to No. 1). While its products often come with a hefty price tag, many buyers say they’re worth it in the long run.

Dyson’s controversial customer service

In a viral TikTok, Rachel Gaede (@gachelraede) said they made her mom jump through hoops to return the $600 hair tool she bought from them.

Based on the price tag and video, it seems Gaede’s mom (whose hair looked immaculate) bought a Dyson AirWrap. The Airwrap is a multitool that allows you to heat style your hair with several switchable attachments.

But the luxury price tag doesn’t equate to a luxury customer service experience.

“Plz this is SOO DRAMATIC Dyson is making my mom video call them to PROVE that their $600 blow dryer doesn’t work before they let her return it,” Gaede shared.

In the caption, she added that it’s “insane” to blame customers for faulty products.

“Unfortunately there are no updates to share at this time. We haven’t heard anything from Dyson. More than anything, I was shocked by how many people in the comments had been through similar customer service experiences,” Gaede told the Daily Dot via email.

Gaede’s video now has over 778,000 views.

“I work customer service unfortunately the bad people ruin it for everyone else trying to be truthful. It’s annoying for us too,” a top comment read.

“Shark does this too!! They made us cut the cord on the video chat,” a person said.

“That’s cause people will lie and say something isn’t working, keep it and then also get a refund,” another added.

“This happened to me with my vacuum. Every step of the way they made it feel like I was a nuisance,” a commenter shared.

Is this normal?

It seems several companies, particularly those that sell pricey electronics—like Shark, Nespresso, and NutriBullet—use the video call method.

On top of that, many will go so far as to make you cut the cable on the item (rendering it useless) while on the video call. This is done to ensure the customer isn’t trying to get one over on the company by faking an issue and getting a free replacement to keep, gift, or sell.

Newair, a customer support company, also noted that the decision to cut an electronic’s cord is “based on the overall cost, both environmentally and financially, on shipping product back to a return center.”

If you’re ever in a position to do this, it advised unplugging the device and removing the batteries first, using a sharp knife or scissors, and cutting away from your body to ensure you don’t hurt yourself in the process.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gaede for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Dyson via email.

