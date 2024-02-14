‘What am I supposed to do?’: DoorDash driver arrives at customer’s house at the same time as Rent-A-Center repo man. He won’t open the door

Well, here’s a case of terrible timing.

A man ordered some food on DoorDash, but in an unfortunate turn of events, the DoorDash delivery guy showed up at the same time as the Rent-A-Center repo person.

In a viral video that has more than 2.4 million views, Mike (@mike.allday.every) shares his perspective as the food delivery guy in this situation.

He explains that, as requested in the app, he had to hand the customer the order before he could close it out.

But the person is refusing to collect their food. Why? The Rent-A-Center repo person is also waiting outside to collect an appliance.

“Now the customer doesn’t want to open for me,” Mike says.

In the video, which only shows Mike’s face, he’s chatting with the repo guy and commiserating over the situation. At one point, it seems the customer is peeking out the window to see if they’re both still there.

“So what the f*ck I’m supposed to do now? … Let me drop this food,” Mike says.

At the end of the clip, you can see that the repo guy has a large Rent-A-Center truck parked outside.

Generally, property is repossessed after a person has missed multiple consecutive payments. The person will get a letter notifying them of the missed payments and the amount owed and will be informed that a repossession could happen if they don’t pay within a specific timeframe.

If you refuse to open the door during the repossession, they cannot force their way in. Rent-A-Center doesn’t offer information on their site about their repossession practices, so this is all based on general repossession policies.

Mike’s video has a whopping 2,000 comments with varying viewpoints.

Some shared what they would have done in this situation.

“I would have left it at the door with a photo of rent a center holding it,” the top comment read.

“I would have messaged them and asked if they had a back door for food,” a person said.

Another speculated about who the delivery guy actually was.

“Plot twist, hes the owner who just got some food and now has to pretend he’s from door dash,” a viewer wrote.

Others judged the customer for ordering food when they were late on their Rent-A-Center payment.

“Dude a rent a center payment is about as much as a door dash they made bad choices,” one user said.

And some just made jokes.

“Legend has it they’re still standing there,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mike for comment via TikTok direct message and Rent-a-Center via email.