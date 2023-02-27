‘People like this will never get a tip out of me’: DoorDash drivers curses out customer who didn’t tip before receiving order

A DoorDash customer’s doorbell camera recorded a delivery driver cursing them out for not pre-tipping on an order.

TikToker @ashes2ashes_9 claimed that the DoorDash driver called them three times inquiring about a cash tip and stormed off in anger after the TikToker refused to acknowledge whether or not they would be receiving a gratuity.

The clip sparked a debate in the comments section, with some folks stating that they understood the driver’s frustration, while others thought the man’s behavior was uncalled for.

“This is fucking ridiculous dude,” the delivery driver can be heard muttering to themself as they place the food down in front of their door. They then begin typing on their smartphone screen before approaching the door and knocking.

The TikToker describes his action in the text overlay, “Clenched his fist and scared me inside from pounding so hard.” The driver then waits outside the door and gets on the phone, calling the customer for what they claim is the third time.

After getting the customer on the phone, the driver says that since he saw there was $0 allotted on the tip through the app, he wanted to know if there was a cash one waiting for him. “Fucking loser,” he says after the TikToker hangs up on them.

The customer writes in the video’s caption that while they are “pro tip,” they weren’t exactly thrilled with the level of service they received from the delivery driver. They add that after receiving deliveries they “always” hop on the application and add gratuity to the order, but that they aren’t on board with the idea of “pre-tipping” in the event that a delivery driver doesn’t provide the best level of service.

“I am pro tip! However, after being dissapointed with the customer service many times, I always connect with a live agent to add tip afterwards – except for THIS guy,” they wrote in the caption. “He didn’t know where to go when he parked, so I nicely told him how when he called me, he was huffing and puffing and sighing on the phone. He calls again to ask how to get inside even though I left clear instructions. I guess he got mad that he had to use an elevator and walk to my door? Then calls again after pounding on my door aggressively and scaring me inside. People like this will never get a tip out of me.”

However, in the comments, some viewers defended the driver’s reaction.

“No tip up front so you should be happy he even dropped it off,” one user wrote.

The TikToker responded, “So you sit down at a restaurant and tip first? Even with bad service? Nah.”

Others agreed with the customer. “I’m a door dasher and I would have gladly accepted you dash and gone upstairs no problem. Tips are not mandatory. Hustle. The dashers who complain [laughing emoji],” one commenter said.

Some also thought it was the fault of the delivery driver, mentioning that they simply didn’t have to pick up the order if it didn’t have a tip attached to it.

One user wrote, “Don’t pick up a trip if it doesn’t have a tip upfront.” Another added, “You don’t have to accept the order? My goodness.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ashes2ashes_9 via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email for further information.