‘Tip better. It’s a luxury service’: DoorDash customer complains about $50 McDonald’s order not getting picked up because of her low tip, sparking debate

A TikToker’s video about their DoorDash order taking longer than desired because of a low tip has sparked debate among viewers.

In the video, @dardiegirl says she only ordered a McChicken sandwich and was charged $50, leaving her unable to tip more.

“When every Door Dasher keeps canceling your order because you only tipped $1.50 but they don’t understand you got charged $50 for a McChicken at McDonald’s,” the text overlay reads. “Now you keep watching delivery time go up and your stomach’s touching your back.”

Some felt the poster should have tipped more, especially considering she is aware this is the reason why her order is not getting picked up. One viewer, in the top comment on the video, urged her to “tip better,” arguing that DoorDash is a luxury service and noting the customer is paying for convenience.

“Just get up and get ur own food, DoorDash drivers are just random people who aren’t gonna bring you your food for a whole dollar fifty,” another commenter wrote.

“So you want the dasher to do charity work then or??” a third questioned.

Others sided with the customer, sympathizing with the high prices and long wait for food delivery.

“Because why do they want a 50% tip,” one commenter wrote. “My total will be like $14 and they expect a $10 tip, like no.”

“Look I understand you should tip but like the dasher chose to do that job themselves you know…it’s hard with prices right now at least she’s giving a tip,” another commenter wrote.

Another top comment argued that rather than get upset with drivers or customers, the onus should fall on the company, writing, “be mad that doordash charges too much and doesn’t pay drivers enough!!”

DoorDash drivers have shared their points of view of declining orders with low tips, and restaurant workers have also shared their perspectives of seeing orders that are waiting around to be picked up by drivers due to low tips. However, it’s rare that customers give viewers a glimpse of what it’s like waiting around for an order after admitting to a low tip.

