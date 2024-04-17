‘Can you please come out here?’: Woman says DoorDash driver lingered at her door for 20 minutes, trying to get her to come out

A woman claims her DoorDash driver would not leave her front door and tried to get her to come outside, making her extremely uncomfortable.

Lea Denim (@leadenim) uploaded a video that she stitched to another user’s post. In the initial video, user Bygemineye (@bygemineye) aired their own issue with DoorDash.

They wrote in the text overlay, “On 2 separate occasions I ordered door dash. 1 dasher’s name was Emily and the other, Stacy. Both times I approached my door to retrieve my order and they were 6ft+ bulky men.”

Denim used her stitched post to also talk about an uncomfortable experience with a male DoorDasher at her own front door.

“This is not talked about nearly enough, and it’s crazy ’cause I ordered DoorDash a week and a half ago ’cause I’ve been sick for two weeks,” she begins.

“So he called me to open the gate. I open the gate, and then he, like, puts the food down in front of my apartment (cause I’m watching through the peephole). And then he just stands there, and he’s on his phone,” Denim says.

She adds, “He’s not doing anything. He sits there for like five minutes an the doesn’t submit the picture that’s like, ‘Oh, your order’s here.’”

The TikToker says there was no way she was going outside while she knew the DoorDash driver was lingering outside her door.

“So I’m just sitting there, and I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna go f*cking get it.’ Then I looked down at my phone. He texted me. He was like, ‘Can you please come out here.’ And I’m like, ‘F*ck no.’ What the f*ck? I texted back. I was like, ‘Why?’ He didn’t respond.”

She also says that the DoorDasher sat outside her door for 20 minutes and that his behavior upon leaving was even more disconcerting.

“I watched him walk away,” she says. “He would go halfway down the stairs and come halfway back up and like, peek around. And I’m just sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Go away.’”

The video received over XX views. Unfortunately, Denim wasn’t alone in her experience with the DoorDash driver. Several viewers claimed to have had similar experiences with their deliveries from the app. The Daily Dot has also reported on another customer who said she’d had a similar experience.

“I always use the “leave at the door” option and one time instead of a woman it was a car full of men who wouldn’t leave my driveway and doordash refunded me,” wrote one person.

“I had a dasher demand that I come outside bc he couldn’t find my house but I have cameras and he was standing in my driveway,” claimed a second.

“My doordash driver tried to BREAK INTO MY HOUSE and i had to call the police,” read one particularly terrifying comment.

A number of female viewers even said that they eventually changed their DoorDash profile names to men’s names, or pretended that other people were at home with them when retrieving deliveries from the front door.

“I legit changed my name to my brothers. I swear it comes faster with better portions,” claimed one user.

“I always yell behind me ‘foods here’ even if it’s just for me so they know I’m not home alone lmao,” shared another.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok creator via Instagram direct message and to DoorDash via email for further comment.

