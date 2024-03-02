‘That’s stalker behavior’: Customer says DoorDash driver refused to leave order at the door, demanded she grab it from him personally

User experiences of DoorDash and other food delivery apps can vary wildly. Some have had great experiences with their delivery drivers, as others report that their exchanges with virtual strangers were more concerning.

Former teacher and content creator Rebecca Rogers (@rebeccarogersofficial on TikTok) says her friend recently told her the story of a DoorDash driver who would not relent in requesting that she come pick up her food order from him in person, as opposed to leaving it at the door, per her instructions.

“My friend ordered DoorDash,” she says in the video. “The driver calls her, she answers assuming there’s a problem, maybe he’s lost. The guy says, ‘Hey, I have your food, I’m here.’ She said, ‘OK, you can leave it at the door.’ [He says] ‘But like, I’m here, you’re not just going to come get it from me?'”

She says her friend asked if she had mistakenly ordered her food as a hand-off order, requiring the driver to deliver it to her personally. The driver then replied that she did not, but felt the “least she could do” would be to open her door and come take the order from him directly.

“She said, ‘Well, I marked it ‘leave at door,’ so handing it to me isn’t part of your job,'” Rogers says. “He says, ‘I can’t believe you’re wasting my time like this, you effing b-word.'”

The TikToker says when her friend went to pick up the food from the door, it seemed like the bag was thrown down.

“She asked me, ‘Was I being difficult? Should I have just gone to the door like he wanted?’ Girl, no. A random strange man at your door having a temper tantrum that you won’t come out and interact with him?” Rogers says. “That sounds so dangerous.”

Many viewers agreed with the poster, writing that the behavior was something they had experienced before when using DoorDash to order food.

“I have had a very similar problem,” one commenter wrote. “I changed my name to a guys name, so they don’t wanna bother me. The entitlement when they think you’re a woman.”

“This is why I don’t use DoorDash anymore,” another agreed. “I keep getting guys who ignore my ‘leave at door’ and insist they hand it to me. Which is frustrating when I work from home and have dogs who just end up barking instead of them just leaving it and walking away like I asked!”

“Had something similar happen to me,” one commented. “After he insisted i come get the food I sent my husband to the door.”

Others remarked that it sounded like the delivery driver wanted something more specific, like a cash tip.

“It sounds like he wanted a cash tip,” one commenter wrote.

“Sounds like he was going to force her into a cash tip on top of what was in the app,” another commenter wrote.

“I think they are waiting for a cash tip,” another echoed. “Never used the service (rural area) but I’ve heard about complaints from drivers not getting cash tips.”