‘If I wanted to… go outside I would’ve just gotten in the car’: Viewers divided after woman complains about DoorDash workers not wanting to deliver to doors anymore

Delivery drivers have started to take the “Door” out of “DoorDash,” according to some customers.

The conversation was started by TikToker Deandra Kanu (@deandrakanu) on Feb. 18.

“Somehow DoorDash quickly became ‘Call-you-when-I’m-in-the-lobby-Dash.’ The ‘Hey-come-outside-and-pick-it-up-Dash,’” Kanu (@deandrakanu) said in her TikTok, which has been viewed over 920,000 times.

“I wanted it at my door. That’s why I DoorDashed it. I might be in the shower. I can’t come downstairs to the lobby in my pajamas,” Kanu rationalized. “That was the whole point of getting it to my door.”

And for the hefty cost of ordering food and having it delivered, viewers argued, they ought to be able to just step outside and find it on their doorstep every time. After all, “You’re paying for the convenience of it being delivered to your door,” user @acrane5 pointed out.

But workers defended their delivery habits, stating that confusing directions from customers, low pay, as well as long travel and wait times often stop them from carrying orders to the doors of customers. “As someone who does deliveries If yall dont have clear instructions or live in an apartment that is very difficult to navigate… Its at the front desk Cus im not about to waste an hour for $3,” one wrote.

Deliveries to apartments proved to cause the most headaches for dashers. Customers who don’t provide apartment numbers or entry codes make dropping orders on doorsteps impossible, some viewers argued. One user even suggested that DoorDash implement an additional fee for apartment deliveries, one that would go directly to drivers dealing with no clear directions.

“If you have a lobby, majority of the time we aren’t allowed up,” another dasher said.

Safety is also a consideration for some Dashers navigating apartment deliveries.

“I doordash but sometimes when the location looks sketch and they want me to go in their apartment to the 3rd floor i’m like nah i ain’t going to die and just text them that i’m leaving it downstairs,” @ashiiidubs shared.

@deandrakanu Please dont call me and tell me ur outside or in the lobby my sweet baby please come to my little door. 😭😭😂 ♬ original sound – Deandra Kanu

As one viewer pointed out, it ultimately comes down to who you believe struggles more: Customers paying both a delivery fee and a service fee ranging from 10% to 15% of their order cost, or dashers making only a fraction of the order total for all the time and gas spent delivering.

“They’re ripping us both off,” user @aubreyswitzer declared.

The Daily Dot reached out to both Kanu and DoorDash via email.