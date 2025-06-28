“Chemical soup of body oils”: Pool cleaner reveals what’s actually floating in public pool water

As summer warms up and more people look for ways to cool off, some may consider taking a dip in their local pool.

Of course, pool parties don’t always go to plan. For example, one woman discovered to her dismay that her pool was filled with mysterious foam, while another filmed themselves confronting a person who had been taking pictures of them at a public pool. But for the most part, going for a swim can be a fun, relaxing way to enjoy a summer day.

However, that may only be because one doesn’t know what’s happening in the pool itself. Now, a pool cleaner is issuing a warning about public pools—and it’s because of what lurks beneath the surface.

Why are public pools dangerous?

In a clip with over 1.9 million views, TikTok user Ben Coffman (@bencoffman1) explains why, as a pool cleaner, he’ll “never get in a community pool or spa.”

“I take care of a lot of HOA apartment pools, commercial pools, big, big swimming areas with a lot of people, and I’m telling you right now, if you knew what was in the water, you would never even dip your toe in it again,” he starts.

To begin, he notes that chlorine doesn’t “just magically make the water clean.”

What’s actually in the pool water?

“When you’ve got about 100 people a day and just one body of water, everything off their body ends up in there, too,” he explains. “Sunscreen, lotion, sweat, deodorant, makeup, hair products, grease, pee—you name it, it’s in there.”

“Now, when all of that builds up, that foam on top of the spa—that’s not just, like, bubbles that are created because the water’s churning really fast,” he continues, showing an image of a spa with buildup bubbles on top. “That’s actually [a] chemical soup of body oils, pee, detergent, and just filth.”

Making matters worse, he says, is that chlorine opens one’s pores and sinuses, causing the body to leak discharge into the water. If one makes the mistake of opening their mouth in a public pool, they could accidentally ingest some of this discharge.

Furthermore, Coffman states that there’s a chance that pools can contain Cryptosporidium, a parasite that survives chlorine. If one accidentally ingests this in the pool, they can expect “days and weeks of violent diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration.”

“So now, when it’s your own family pool, a backyard pool, a handful of people, that’s one thing. But when it’s 50, 100, 200, 300 people a week, on a daily basis, that water is a soup of everything that came off everyone’s body,” he concludes. “Now, I’ll clean it, I’ll shock it, but I’m not swimming in it.”

Fact-checking the claims

While most of what Coffman said is factually correct, he exaggerated some details.

It is true, for example, that pools collect lots of things that shed off swimmers, such as cosmetics and sunscreen, and that this can form a foam over the top of a pool or hot tub.

However, claims that chlorine “opens” one’s pores do not appear to have merit, and some claim that chlorine can actually irritate and plug the nose rather than open it up.

The risk of the parasite Cryptosporidium, on the other hand, is real, though pool owners can make efforts to minimize the risk.

All that said, to determine whether one wants to swim in a public pool, they should weigh the risks and benefits and make a personalized decision. For some, the fitness and enjoyment benefits of being in a pool may outweigh any potential risks; others may come to the opposite conclusion.

While many users were disgusted by the details provided in the video, some claimed that there were ways to mitigate these issues. Others stated that they would choose to ignore such problems to still enjoy swimming.

“Hey guys, so that’s why you BATHE after you get out of the pool. Hope this helps!!” exclaimed a commenter.

“Wait until you hear what’s in a lake,” adds another. “Yeh, been swimming in pools for over 50 years. Still alive,” notes a third.

“Yup, congratulations, you did it. Never going in another public pool,” claims a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Coffman via TikTok DM and comment.

