“I threw it away”: Customers share stories of how Hello toothpaste is messing with their teeth on social media

A viral TikTok post about Hello toothpaste has consumers wondering whether the product works or whether it’s causing irreversible damage to their teeth.

The PSA comes from creators MeloDak (@melodak53), who are known to their followers for their funny posts. But six days ago, the creators posted a video calling out the brand Hello, which makes “vegan, cruelty-free” toothpaste.

The simple video simply shows the creator with a somewhat shocked expression. In the text overlay, they write, “Me watching people realize “Hello toothpaste” messed thier teeth up BAD.”

The post received 4.5 million views and a lot of discussion in the comments.

What is Hello toothpaste?

Hello toothpaste markets itself as a natural, eco-friendly alternative to traditional toothpaste. The brand offers vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable ingredients across its product line and formulas that are free from artificial additives like SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate). Hello also offers a range of fluoride and fluoride-free options, including charcoal-infused toothpaste.

The brand has gained massive traction in the past few years with influencers fueling its success. Many parenting blogs share content of their children excitedly using Hello to brush their teeth, making the product a “must-have” for parents who want to encourage teeth brushing in their children.

However, some dental experts have raised concerns about the potential enamel damage linked to the brand’s charcoal toothpaste, challenging Hello’s reputation for gentleness with safety. This has led to lawsuits that claim the toothpaste does not hold up to its marketing claims and can even cause damage to teeth.

What do the Hello lawsuits claim?

In 2019, a New York woman filed a lawsuit against Hello alleging that the activated charcoal toothpaste does not fulfill its marketing claims. She claimed the brand purposefully omitted important facts about the efficacy of their toothpaste. She also said that the charcoal products provided none of the teeth whitening or detoxifying benefits the company claimed.

In 2023, a different plaintiff filed a lawsuit against the company for falsely advertising that their products did not contain artificial sweeteners when, in reality, they did. In response, Hello filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the complaint was based on “speculation as to a reasonable consumer’s expectations, false conclusions, and the willful wishing away of well-defined terms.”

Hello toothpaste sparks debate

Several viewers were unsurprised by the complaints against Hello toothpaste.

“Oh my God! Who could’ve guessed fluoride-free orange creamsicle flavored toothpaste doesn’t work that well,” one sarcastic commenter wrote.

“Like why not just brush your teeth with Diet Coke instead,” another wrote.

Some commenters shared their own experiences using Hello products.

“Only used Hello toothpaste like three times and my teeth started to disintegrate so I threw it away,” claimed one person.

“Went my whole life without a cavity then I started using Hello toothpaste, and now I need eight fillings,” said another.

However, several commenters pointed out that user should simply opt for Hello toothpaste that contains fluoride.

“They have fluoride toothpastes guys. I literally cannot handle mint toothpaste so it’s wither flavored toothpaste or I’m not doing it,” one person said.

“Fluoride is only bad if we consume it in high amounts,” another person pointed out.

Some also defended the brand and claimed the culprit for people’s dental issues was the trendy ingredient of activated charcoal.

“This is not about Hello brand and shouldn’t be advertised as such,” one commenter pushed back. “It’s about charcoal toothpaste in general which has been causing erosion of tooth enamel due to the toothpaste being abrasive and [due to] prolonged exposure.”

Is charcoal toothpaste good for your teeth?

According to the a doctor posting to Harvard Health, using charcoal toothpaste is safe in small amounts, but it should not be used every day. The reason is because it is too abrasive and risks damaging enamel.

Charcoal toothpaste is also known to inadvertently stain teeth when particles get stuck in cracks. Additionally, most charcoal toothpastes do not contain fluoride, which protects teeth against decay.

The Daily Dot reached out to MeloDak via email and to Hello via online contact form for further information.

