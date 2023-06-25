‘Guaranteed portillos took that from ya’: DoorDasher delivers big order with $76 tip included on receipt. He gets nothing

In a recent viral TikTok video, a DoorDash delivery driver took to social media to express his frustration over a missing $76 tip from a hefty catering order he had delivered for popular restaurant chain Portillo’s.



Posted by creator @nikescarkyle, the TikTok video has gained significant attention, amassing over 221,500 views in just one day.

In the video, the TikToker said, “Tell me why I am a Dasher, and I delivered a $318 catering order that was supposed to have a $76, almost $77 tip to it and I got absolutely zero of that. I got $8.”

Clearly perplexed and seeking answers, the TikToker reportedly questioned DoorDash supported who told him the restaurant failed to include the tip when dispatching the order to DoorDash. However, when he called the restaurant posing as the customer who made the order, he was told the tip was indeed included in the order, raising questions about where the missing funds ended up.

“Somebody’s f*cking lying. Who the f*ck got my money? That sh*t didn’t just disappear into thin air,” the TikToker exclaimed.

In the comment section of the video, users argued about who was to blame for the missing tip, with the majority placing the blame on the restaurant.

“Seems like restaurant tip not delivery tip,” one commenter wrote.

“Guaranteed Portillos took that from ya,” a second added.

“Customer ordered through the restaurant’s website. The tip went to the restaurant,” another commenter agreed.

In a follow-up TikTok, the DoorDasher revealed that he visited Portillo’s in person to address the missing tip issue, and confirmed the mistake was on their end. According to the TikToker, he was given an apology and received two $50 American Express gift cards as compensation.

While the TikToker expressed his satisfaction with how the issue was resolved, some commenters argued he should take things further.



“Don’t let this go,” one commenter remarked. “Get a hold of corporate; this was not a mistake,”



A second commenter warned, “u found out because they left the receipt on there, imagine all the other tips they keep and a dasher doesn’t read the receipt. which is every dasher.”



Another commenter shared the sentiment, saying, “They made it right a different way bc they got caught. Someone got that tip. Def worth investigating with corporate.”

The DailyDot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Portillo’s via their press email.