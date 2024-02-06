‘You owe me $35. You stole my Pizza Hut order the other day’: Customer orders Popeyes through DoorDash. She recognizes the driver

A woman went viral on TikTok after she posted her interaction with a DoorDash delivery person who, she claims, had stolen her previous order.

Elle (@elledestiny) filmed the confrontation from her front door. A text overlay at the start of the video reads, “POV: you get the same door dasher that stole your order last time.”

The DoorDash customer waits in the entryway of her house for the approaching delivery driver. She pans the camera from the floor toward the walkway coming up to her house.

“How you doing?” she says as a young man approaches. “Good,” he responds before asking if she’s Ava.

As he hands her the Popeyes bag, the man starts to apologize about the customer’s wait, saying that the restaurant was busy. Elle responds, “No, you good but, bro, bro bro bro, you owe me $35.”

The man appears not to understand what she’s just said and says, “No problem.”

“Where’s my money? You deada** stole my pizza!” the customer says.

When the driver again appears not to understand her, she repeats herself. “You stole my Pizza Hut order the other day,” she says.

At this point, another text overlay flashes over the video that reads, “Came to the realization.”

“OK. Oh, sorry, my English is very little,” the man responds. But the customer doesn’t seem to believe him.

The driver then asks the DoorDash customer if he can take a photo of the bag to confirm that he made the delivery, and she lets him. As he’s doing so, she tells him, “Pull up your translator,” determined to have herself understood.

“Yeah, no problem,” the man responds.

In the caption, the customer clarified that the video wasn’t meant to be taken too seriously. “This mf stole my order the other day & i got him as a dasher again so i was waiting on him at the door … its all love im not really pressed.”

Although this isn’t the first alleged instance of a DoorDash driver stealing someone’s order, Elle’s video was viewed over 848,000 times. Viewers were highly amused by the situation and the DoorDasher’s response to getting caught.

“He smiling cause he know he understands u,” wrote one viewer, commenting on the driver’s sheepish grin upon being confronted by Elle. “He do because we was going back and forth in the messages on door dash app,” the TikToker responded.

“‘No problem’ that’s when you know he understands but trying to play like he doesn’t,” agreed a second commenter.

“Not pull up the translator,” wrote another bemused viewer.

“U a sweetheart for letting him take that picture,” someone else remarked.

One person asked, “Why didn’t you just contact them to get him fired or a refund and re send the food. Same thing happened to me,” to which Elle responded that she had contacted DoorDash, and that’s why she was surprised to get the same delivery driver again.

According to the company’s website, customers who report missing items “will be offered [DoorDash’s] full suite of resolution options that a support representative can provide depending on the specific circumstances, which may include a Credit, Refund or Redelivery of your missing / incorrect items (when available).”

The Daily Dot reached out to Elle via TikTok direct message and to DoorDash for further information.