MAGA vows to oust any ‘spineless’ Trump nominees who supported even basic COVID measures

Not every nominee selected by President-elect Donald Trump is being met with a warm welcome within the MAGA crowd.

At least two of his picks have faced significant right-wing backlash for their actions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—including supporting masking and lockdowns.

The backlash hit a tipping point for Chad Chronister, a Florida sheriff picked to head up the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Chronister withdrew from consideration amid intense backlash over his decision in 2020 to arrest a pastor who held services in violation of lockdown rules.

“Chad Chronister is a COVID tyrant who arrested a Christian pastor for holding church in person during the pandemic,” remarked one prominent right-wing influencer prior to the withdrawal. “Chronister held a press conference bragging about the arrest. Chronister abused his power; he’s unfit to lead the DEA.”

Sen. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)—one of the most vocal opponents to Chronister’s nomination—wrote Tuesday that he was “glad to see him withdraw from consideration.”

“Next time politicians lose their ever-lovin minds, he can redeem himself by following the Constitution,” Massie said.

Trump, for his part, insisted on Truth Social that he pulled Chronister’s nomination.

“He didn’t pull out, I pulled him out, because I did not like what he said to my pastors and other supporters,” Trump claimed, although Chronister announced his withdrawal publicly before Trump’s comments.

But Chronister is not the only Trump pick to get caught in the crosshairs of his supporters.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat—Trump’s choice for surgeon general—is likewise facing calls to be pushed out for her past comments calling the COVID-19 vaccine a “gift from God” and her participation in a TikTok trend of healthcare workers encouraging masking and following lockdowns.

“Now we need to dump the spineless Surgeon General nominee,” one person concluded after Chronister’s withdrawal.

Mused someone else: “For those elected officials remaining silent in the face of Commies being placed in Trump’s admin, there is no virtue in doing so. It’s now or never. House and Senate are tight. Every vote has power. Your voice matters. Use it or lose it.”

While COVID is one of the hot topics driving criticism of Trump nominees, it’s not the only issue.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration to be attorney general after a hacker gained access to sworn testimony by a woman who said she and Gaetz had sex when she was 17.

He had been facing opposition from a number of Republican lawmakers prior to his withdrawal as well.

Trump’s choice for Department of Labor secretary may face an uphill battle to get confirmed, with some Senate Republicans worrying she’s too pro-union.

And recently rumors swirled Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth might be replaced as reports emerged about his character.

But despite the criticisms of some picks, Trump’s team is confident that the finalized slate will ultimately all be confirmed.

“I think once all of these nominees are in front of the senators … they’re going to win senators over,” senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax. “Every nominee that President Trump has put forward, is extremely well qualified. They’re going to bring this reform agenda to Washington.”

