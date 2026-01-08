“That’s a war crime”: KFC brings poutine to America (Canadians are judging)

TikTok creators are putting KFC’s newest $5 bowl to the test after the fast-food chain rolled out a U.S. take on poutine, complete with fries, chicken nuggets, cheese curds, and gravy.

Matty’s Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl, developed in partnership with Canadian chef and actor Matty Matheson, has some TikTok reviewers calling it calling it one of the best items KFC has ever released. Others (Canadians, in particular) are questioning whether it even qualifies as poutine at all.

“KFC knows value and flavor, and we wanted to bring that energy to lunch,” Matheson said in a press release from the restaurant. “Something warm and bold and comforting. It’s the kind of food you crave and can’t stop thinking about.”

“KFC’s new poutine is of the best things on the menu”

TikTok creator Natalie Ludwig, @eatsbynat, tried Matty’s Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl in a clip shared on Jan. 6 2026.

“The bowl is a layer of crispy fries piled high with golden nuggets and layered with coated cheese curds, topped with a rich pour of gravy,” she said. Ludwig, who said she’s never tried poutine before, took a bite from the bowl.

“Oh, my gosh gotta be one of the best cheese curds I’ve ever had in my entire life… I need to experience this again immediately,” she said.

“This gotta be one of the best items I’ve ever had from KFC and it’s literally only $5.”

TikTok creator @shalyn.b reviewed the bowl, rating the gravy 5 out of 5, the cheese curds 4 out of 5 for being “squeaky” (which she deems a “good sign”), and the fries (which are well-known to not be KFC’s strong suit) a 2.5 out of 5. Overall, she rates the bowl 4.5 out of 5, second only to Harvey’s, a Canadian chain specializing in poutine.

Meanwhile, @kennyeatzz says the combination of ingredients works “really well” but the cheese curds “could’ve been a little more crispy” and “not as good as Culver’s.” He gave the bowl an overrall 8 out of 10, but said with his “modifications” (mac and cheese on top), it bumps the score up to a 9 out of 10.

People reacting to the post expressed confusion about the gravy. One commenter told Ludwig, “You neee to try a real poutine.”

“Where is the gravy?”

“The gravy should be on top.”

“where is the gravy that’s a war crime to call it poutine.”

KFC’s $5 bowls

KFC introduced Matty’s Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl, along with four other affordable bowls, to solve the rising cost of lunch by reclaiming the midday meal with $5 bowls in 2026. The Colonel’s collab with Matheson is meant to start the new year off right with comfort food meant for intentional indulgence at one affordable price.

According to a 2025 market survey of 2000 U.S. adults cited in the chain’s press release, 41% of people wish their lunch was more affordable. Nearly one in three people who purchase lunch say they feel annoyed when they pay more than $15 for a weekday lunch.

KFC’s other $5 bowls include their Mac & Cheese Bowl, Mashed Potato Bowl, and spicy versions, Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl and Spicy Mashed Potato Bowl.

