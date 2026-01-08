“It makes me just want to leave America”: Fans say iShowSpeed’s Africa trip is opening their eyes. One viewer broke down crying

Streamer Darren Watkins Jr., better known as iShowSpeed, has achieved an impressive feat to start 2026. His fans are going viral after claiming that the streamer’s Africa journey is teaching them about the continent.

On December 29, 2025, he began a 28-day tour across Africa. During the travel stream, available on both YouTube and Twitch, iShowSpeed aims to visit 20 countries across the continent.

It’s entitled iShowSpeed Does Africa. The stream is already producing viral moments, but for some viewers, it is proving to be eye-opening.

Viewer gets emotional over iShowspeed Africa stream

Gaming streamer @growyourether369 went viral on TikTok, amassing 3.8 million views, after posting his emotional response to iShowSpeed’s African tour.

In the clip, the visibly-tearful creator said: “Man, this whole time, bro, they made us think Africa was such a poor country, bro, such a place you wouldn’t want to be at, bro. And Speed is single-handedly changing my perspective on life.”

“Like the music in Africa. The culture. Everything, every single aspect of Africa just makes my insides feel so good, bro. It makes me just want to leave America.”

He went on to add that “America is the trap,” explaining: “The American Dream is the trap. Everybody else is free. But not free from America. America’s the problem, bro. America’s a [expletive] problem. And I’m ready to get the [expletive] out of here. Like, Speed, thank you, bro. Thank you.”

Other viewers praise iShowSpeed

While his response is arguably the most viral of them all, @growyourether369 isn’t the only netizen to praise iShowSpeed for his engagement with Africa.

“What iShowSpeed is doing with his Africa tour is so important,” one wrote. “I’m glad someone is using their big platform for good for once.”

“Absolutely love that iShowSpeed is showing all the real sides of Africa to such a wide audience,” another added.

Meanwhile, in response to a viral clip of iShowSpeed communicating with Angola residents, a third said: “iShowSpeed is singlehandedly destroying decades of anti-Africa propaganda.”

ishowspeed is singlehandedly destroying decades of anti-africa propaganda 😭 https://t.co/FhBAi7SqBc — zak (@zakfromdahood) December 29, 2025

A fourth echoed: “iShowSpeed is busy destroying decades of American propaganda about Africa.

Elsewhere, the official Afro Ballers X account also highlighted how iShowSpeed showcased Car Spinning Motorsport, which was invented in South Africa.

“While the whole world got to see Car Spinning Motorsport on Ishowspeed’s livestream, most people were unaware that it was INVENTED IN SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA,” they wrote.

While the whole world got to see Car Spinning Motorsport on Ishowspeed’s livestream, most people were unaware that it was INVENTED IN SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦



It originated in the late 1980s first as an activity to spin cars around in the honor of individuals in the Soweto… pic.twitter.com/RlShOJgaXg — AfroBallers (@afroballers) January 3, 2026

“It originated in the late 1980s, first as an activity to spin cars around in honour of individuals in the Soweto township. It is recognized as a Motorsport in South Africa.”

What countries are included in iShowspeed’s tour?

For those keeping track, the full list of countries iShowSpeed will visit (or has visited) during the event is as follows:

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Egypt

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Liberia

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Rwanda

Senegal

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

