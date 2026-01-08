“Just add water”: Couple replaces their couch with a $399 Temu furniture set. Then they unbox it

A TikTok couple went viral after discovering their new living room furniture from Temu was much, much smaller than expected.

In a Jan. 5, 2026 video that has already racked up more than 33 million views, the Martinez family (@josuemtz27) revealed the miniature brown leather couches they received after forgetting to check the dimensions on their order.

The hilarious online shopping fail resonated with people who shared similar surprises experienced when online listings don’t match delivered items. Whether shoppers failed to check the details, or item photos or descriptions are inaccurate, it seems everyone has their own absurd unboxing tale to tell. “I’m dying,” wrote one commenter. “My bf got me a blanket but it came as a wash cloth.”

The Sun reports that the Martinezes paid $399 for the leather living room set from Temu. Although the couple didn’t cop the bargain they hoped for, at least they got a good laugh.

“When you sell your living room set, and then you order from Temu—” said Martinez, filming the tiny little couches. As his wife set up the curiously small dog-sized furniture in front of the TV, the couple’s pet Corgi darted across the living room.

In a follow up post that read, “Disfrutando su nueva sala,” Martinez tried out the new hilariously tiny couches. Martinez looked down at one of her tiny dogs while appearing giant as she lounged on one of the little leather couches.

“The dog is like ‘finally my couches came in’ lmao 😂😭”

“🤔 it probably needs 48hrs for it to full expand😭😭😭”

“Temu fails make me so happy 😆”

“I’m dying. My bf got me a Blanket but came as a wash cloth 😭😭”

