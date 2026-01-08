“Corpo slop”: Owner of Galaxy Ring that caused ER visit shares Samsung’s investigation results. Users aren’t reassured

The tech fan whose Samsung Galaxy Ring painfully swelling on his finger last year has shared what may be the final update in the saga.

After separate investigations by Samsung and a third-party agency, the company says the incident was caused by a cracked internal moulding and insists there’s no broader battery safety risk.

But with no clear explanation for why the crack happened and lingering reports of battery issues, many Galaxy Ring owners say the response feels more like damage control than reassurance.

On Wednesday, X user Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) posted Samsung’s statement after the company and a third-party agency completed their separate investigations. Samsung claims both reached the same conclusion, which is that your Galaxy Ring probably won’t blow up.

“Following an examination by Samsung and then a further analysis by an independent external agency, it was confirmed that the swelling in Daniel’s Galaxy Ring was caused by a crack in the internal moulding and that there was no wider product battery safety risk,” the statement reads.

Samsung Galaxy Ring – Update #3



It’s been just over three months since my last update, and I can finally share where things stand.



Samsung has now completed its investigation into my Galaxy Ring. The process took longer than expected because, in addition to Samsung’s own… https://t.co/fmGKeEoZJE — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) January 7, 2026

Though the tech company seems to claim that there is no wide-reaching battery defect that could cause this to happen to other people, Daniel noted that “the exact cause of the internal moulding crack could not be determined.”

This remains troubling for fellow Galaxy Ring owners in light of other reports of battery issues.

“I’m aware that some of you have reported battery life/performance issues, with some users experiencing only a few hours of usage rather than the advertised multi-day battery life,” Daniel added.

“I raised this directly with Samsung as well, and they advised that anyone experiencing problems should contact Samsung Customer Support, so cases can be reviewed individually.”

Samsung’s wider history of exploding products doesn’t help.

“Just some corporate word salad”

When Daniel first posted about the Galaxy Ring issue last year, the idea of the item tightening on a finger until doctors had to get it off proved pure nightmare fuel for many. Some commenters vowed to avoid the ring and any like it forever, assuming the lithium battery was the problem.

While Samsung claimed this isn’t so, its inability to figure out why Daniel’s ring cracked failed to renew faith in the product.

“Not sure about you but that does NOT provide any confidence in continuing use of the Galaxy Ring,” said @theonecid.

“What a bunch of corpo slop they sent you,” wrote @BrunoPresents.

Some think that Daniel never should have sent the ring back to Samsung in the first place, accusing the company of making things up to cover their butts.

“If you get injured by a product, don’t give the product back to the company,” @AussieGamr advised. “You just let them figure out their legal defence for 3 months.”

“That statement was written by their legal team,” said @leo_kakashiii. “Just some corporate word salad to keep you off their scent, and apparently, it worked.”

