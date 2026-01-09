“He needs to RUN”: Fiance’s mug gift sparks massive relationship discourse

A woman’s reaction to a gift from her fiancé has the internet choosing sides.

Featured Video

Cloe, @223in2023, asked her fiancé for a specific type of mug. “I want, like, a bowl, a mug that’s like a bowl,” she instructed. In the unboxing video, she revealed that what he got her was all wrong. Her uncut disappointed reaction sparked a debate on social media.

“I asked my fiancé for one very specific gift for Christmas, and it was a mug for lattes that I could go like this,” Cloe said, demonstrating the shape of the mug with her hands by cupping them into a bowl shape. But when she opened the box, the mug inside apparently did not match her vision. “Oh, that’s not. That’s not what it looks like,” she said. “This is not at all what I wanted…Whomp. Whomp. Not what I was going for.”

Advertisement

“I’m gonna unbox on camera and see if he got it right.”

Cloe’s post from Dec. 27, 2025, accumulated 8.3 million views. She wrote in the post’s caption, “I fear I’m the cuff link guy, but side note, if anyone knows what I’m talking about and has links, send them my way. Also, I promise he’s not upset about this; he knew it was a shot in the dark because I was being so confusing. Also, I’m very grateful that he really tried to see my vision.”

@223in2023 I fear I’m the cuff link guy, but side note if anyone knows what I’m talking about and has links, send them my way. Also I promise he’s not upset about this, he knew it was a shot in the dark because I was being so confusing, also I’m very grateful that he really tried to see my vision ♬ original sound – Cloe

“I asked my fiancé for one very specific gift for Christmas, and it was a mug for lattes that I could go like this,” Cloe said, demonstrating the shape of the mug with her hands by cupping them into a bowl shape. “That was my very specific request. Is that very descriptive? No, but it’s really what he was working with.”

Advertisement

“Moment of truth. Are you stressed?” Cloe asked her fiancé as she opened the box. Her face fell as she said, “Oh, that’s not. That’s not what it looks like. This is not at all what I wanted…Whomp. Whomp. Not what I was going for.” Cloe paused before unconvincingly covering for herself, “No, I like it.”

“You clearly don’t,” replied her fiancé.

Social media debates Cloe’s reaction

While some argued Cloe overreacted when her fiancé fumbled the mug, others found it hard to believe the couple is unable to source the correct mug-bowl style vessel they say is ubiquitous.

Advertisement

In response to the discourse, TikToker @nthegate shared a theory about why wives are shocked by the comments they get when sharing such stories online. “The bad husband posts where the woman doesn’t want to hear it is a cultural thing,” they said.

@nthegate The bad husband posts where the woman doesn’t want to hear it is a cultural thing. She really did not expect to be told it was bad behavior and that she should leave. For most of these women that’s probably the first time they are ever hearing something like that. ♬ original sound – Jane Fox

Other people reacting to the post felt Cloe’s fiancé did his best, and her disappointment was unwarranted, if not completely rude. “Imagine getting someone a gift, and they laugh at you and say ‘whomp whomp,’” wrote one commenter.

Others said it’s okay that she was honest with her partner. “I would’ve been nicer about it,” admitted creator, @literallyhistoric, “but I think we should be able to let our guard down with our partners. It was just a mug.”

Advertisement

“He needs to RUN…now before they get married…”

“Not her holding it exactly how she described wanting to be able to hold it.”

Advertisement

“Literally just go buy the one you want.”

“Literally search Latte Mug on any shopping platform.”

Advertisement

“Imagine getting someone a gift, and they laugh at you and say ‘whomp whomp’”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.