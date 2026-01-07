Pink Ranger hacktivist wiped white supremacist dating site live on stage at a German conference: “Hacking for good”

A hacker dressed in a Pink Power Ranger costume wiped three white supremacist websites live onstage last week. The bold action was applauded across social media.

The stunt took place during a talk at Germany’s Chaos Communication Congress. The hacker, who goes by the pseudonym Martha Root, deleted the servers for WhiteDate, WhiteChild, and WhiteDeal in real time while the audience watched.

A live demo erased white supremacist platforms

Root shared the stage with journalists Eva Hoffmann and Christian Fuchs, who reported on the websites for the German weekly newspaper Die Zeit. According to their report, WhiteDate was described as “Tinder for Nazis.” WhiteChild claimed to match white sperm and egg donors. WhiteDeal, meanwhile, the report stated, resembled a freelance labor marketplace for racists.

At the end of the talk, Root remotely deleted the sites’ servers, which took very little time due to the lack of cybersecurity on the sites.

The administrator of all three sites quickly confirmed the hack on X, where they wrote, “They publicly delete all my websites while the audience rejoices. This is cyberterrorism. No wonder some of them hide their faces. But we will find them, and trust me, there will be repercussions.”

Root later published data allegedly scraped from WhiteDate, which she said showed “poor cybersecurity hygiene that would make even your grandma’s AOL account blush.” The leaked material included profiles with names, photos, ages, and locations. It also listed gender, language, race, and user descriptions.

“Imagine calling yourselves the ‘master race’ but forgetting to secure your own website,” Root wrote. “Maybe try mastering to host WordPress before world domination.”

Online reactions praised the Pink Ranger hacker

People online were fascinated by the news of the hacker. X user @shadowyartsdirt wrote, “Hacking for good, while dressed as a ranger is peak.” Meanwhile, @enzoberranzan praised Root’s phrasing, saying, “‘Maybe try mastering to host WordPress before world domination’ is one of the hardest lines I’ve ever heard.”

X user @the1ahorner framed Root as “the real hero we need for 2026.” @TracketPacer added that deleting the site’s “live onstage while dressed as the pink power ranger has got to be one of the most cathartic hacker experiences.”

deleting a white supremacist dating site live onstage while dressed as the pink power ranger has got to be one of the most cathartic hacker experiences pic.twitter.com/G2sRKveLpA — TracketPacer (@TracketPacer) January 2, 2026

Some leaned into the nostalgia of Root’s costume. “I feel like this is what the Power Rangers would be doing if they didn’t have to deal with like witches biofreaks and clay monsters from space,” @dare908 mused.

Finally, @atograisse tweeted, “It’s always nice to see ethical hacking, aka CYBER SECURITY in action. Sad it has to be secretive despite the collective good its doing.”

