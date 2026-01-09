Bad news if someone calls you a “choppelganger”—Gen Z’s favorite new diss

If you’ve seen the word “choppelganger” popping up online, it’s not a typo—it’s Gen Z slang with teeth.

Featured Video

A mashup of “chopped” (internet shorthand for unattractive) and “doppelgänger,” the term describes someone who looks almost exactly like you, just…noticeably worse.

The word took off after a viral misread in 2025 and has since become a favorite way to roast friends, exes, and even yourself. In short: you do not want to be the choppelganger.

What does “choppelganger” mean?

If you’re not up on today’s slang, the word “chopped” basically means “ugly.” That originated with the Chopped Chin meme that began in 2023, and later shortened to apply to one’s overall appearance.

Advertisement

A doppelgänger, of course, is a duplicate of a person, typically identical to the original. A choppelganger is therefore someone’s uglier copy.

The earliest example of the term found on X also takes credit for it coining. On May 20, 2025, @2seatlimousine claimed to misread the word “doppelgänger” in a TikTok video’s caption about someone who allegedly looks just like Kendrick Lamar.

My dyslexic ass read this as “choppelganger” and I think I just made a word for someone who looks like u but very slightly and subtly worse https://t.co/NIqALVNWX7 — kyrein (@2seatlimousine) May 20, 2025

“My dyslexic ass read this as ‘choppelganger’ and I think I just made a word for someone who looks like u but very slightly and subtly worse,” they wrote.

Advertisement

The post did modest numbers at over 32,000 views, but the term didn’t really start to catch on until late in the year. On Dec. 20, TikToker @sanjipami claimed that the coiner is her best friend’s boyfriend in a video that gained over 3.4 million views.

“Everyone has a choppelganger it’s like someone who almost looks like you but chopped,” the caption reads. “Or maybe you’re someone’s choppelganger idk. Food for thought.”

“The funniest lingo ever to be created by children”

As the term spread, a lot of people used to it poke fun at themselves. TikToker @sparklejumpropefein_ gained 3.7 million views with a video of her face under the caption, “If you think someone has a choppelganger keep it to your damn self.”

Advertisement

“STOP CALLING ME MICK JAGGER,” she wrote in the video description.

She looks nothing like Mick Jagger, but it’s funny anyway.

You can also easily weaponize the term against others, and of course people are doing that.

Advertisement

On X, @millerlowlife89 grabbed 1.3 million views just by posting “when his ex is my choppelganger.”

In early December, @bylerity joked about the Stranger Things kids growing up too much during the long period between seasons with the term, writing “that’s not Mike that’s Mikes choppelganger.”

The term’s popularity is not only skyrocketing, it’s netting some praise for young wordsmiths. This one could be in the running for 2026 Word of the Year.

Advertisement

X user @hitbyasharprock gushed, “zillennial choppelganger is such a beatiful [sic] phrase u can really just manipulate language in whatever way u want.”

In October, @sieunsparkle said “i fear choppelganger is going to become an intrinsic part of my vocabulary.”

“Choppelganger is actually the funniest lingo ever to be created by children,” declared @brookiesean.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.