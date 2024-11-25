MAGA turns on Trump surgeon general pick for once calling COVID vaccine ‘a gift from God’

The anti-vax crowd is furious over President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for surgeon general.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a New York City-based medical director and regular on Fox News, was praised by Trump for her commitment “to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives.”

But Nesheiwat’s pro-vaccine and pro-masking takes during the pandemic have left COVID-19 deniers outraged.

Some of the resurfaced comments cited include a Fox News op-ed from 2021 in which she praised COVID vaccines “that will actually save you from dying [as] a gift from God,” her support of Facebook combatting anti-vaccine misinformation, and her endorsement of masking to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Hey @DoctorJanette why did you thank Facebook for censoring people that talked about the Covid shots?” asked the right-wing duo Hodgetwins. “Why did you ‘hope and pray’ that other social media companies would censor people? The people don’t support you for Surgeon General.”

“WHO the hell thought it was a good idea to suggest that a woman that praised the COVID death jab as a ‘gift from God’ & praised Facebook for censoring the TRUTH about how the vax is killing MILLIONS of people and going even further wanting MORE censorship on other platforms,” blasted someone else.

“Any scientist or medical professional who promoted masking children during the pandemic should be automatically disqualified from serving in a public health position,” denounced another X user.

“We have to make noise so someone gets Trump’s attention! We didn’t vote for this!” concurred one commenter.

Another Trump supporter posted a clip of Nesheiwat discouraging travel to Florida and quipped: “You can’t ‘Make America Florida’ with a Surgeon General who’s an anti-Florida COVID Tyrant.”

The top alternatives floated by critics of Nesheiwat include Ben Carson and Joseph Ladapo, the surgeon general of Florida.

“Dr. Janette Nesheiwat bashes Dr. Joseph Ladapo because Ladapo followed scientific evidence that masks don’t work,” wrote one right-wing commentator, sharing a social media exchange. “Nesheiwat should withdraw. She’s not a leader. She’s a sheep. She mindlessly parroted “the experts” covid tyranny. Actual leadership is Ladapo.”

Nehweiwat’s old post, where she said “masks have saved thousands of lives,” also recirculated among Trump fans.

Summed up one detractor, “No.”

“This lady is pretty much Anthony Fauci with high heels on,” swiped someone else. “She previously praised Facebook for censoring ‘anti-vaccine’ rhetoric as well. Why not Dr Ben Carson?”

Concluded one person: “Janette Nesheiwat is a horrible pick for Surgeon General. Whatever deep state big pharma blood clotting died suddenly swamp creature whispered that idea into Trump’s head needs to be rooted out and banished into the outer realms.”

