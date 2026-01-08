“Most unhinged response I’ve ever seen”: Restaurant owner explodes at reviewer for saying food wasn’t spicy enough

A restaurant review for Wang Tulum is going viral after the business owner left an unhinged response that had readers baffled.
Anvita Kotha didn’t love her dining experience at Wang Tulum, a Chinese restaurant in Tulum, Mexico, but she didn’t hate it, either. Her three-star review mentioned both things she was disappointed in and things she thought the restaurant did well.
“We ordered the dan dan noodles and the dumplings in chili oil,” she wrote, according to a screenshot making the rounds on social media. “Frankly, it wasn’t spicy and not our cup of tea. I wouldn’t say that it’s bad food, but it also wasn’t spicy despite getting extra chili oil and even adding salt.”
However, she added that Wang Tulum uses “premium matcha powder for their latte and that was pretty great!” before commenting that outdoor seating is available.
Wang Tulum responds
Overall, it’s a pretty mild review—the kind that would normally get a response from a business owner expressing regret that Kotha didn’t enjoy her experience, if they even decided it was worth responding to at all.
But the owner of Wang Tulum clearly felt much more strongly about what Kotha had to say.
In a response that dwarfs the initial review, the owner immediately got snarky, writing, “I didnt know we had to have a requirement that our chilly oil needed to be spciy? Oh Anvita is coming lets cater to her because shes some google guide!!!”
They went on to suggest she needs to respect that they make food in a way that pleases them, “not just the customers.”
“We didn’t wake up snd think of lets cater our dishes to these self entitled people…open your own damn restaurant…” they continued, the reply gaining an increasing amount of typos as they went. “Whie sbout think before you review snd reslize no business is responsible to cater to Anvita. How about open your own restaurant snd will see ehat your food taste like.”
A restaurant owner’s revenge
Business owners clapping back at bad reviews isn’t out of the ordinary. It’s even understandable a lot of the time, as a bad review online can do real damage to small businesses. That said, reviews are meant to let other potential customers determine whether they want to check a place out or not, and commenting on the food is very much in line with that.
And besides, such intense responses are more often reserved for criticisms that allege something far more damning than what amounts to “this food wasn’t spicy enough for my liking.”
But as the review went viral, people realized that this particular owner is quite fond of taking less than stellar reviews as some sort of personal attack and responding in kind.
Readers are floored
For the most part, people felt like the owner really needs to take everything down a notch. However, some folks felt the insanity might actually be a draw.
Regardless of the drama, as @whizwang pointed out, Wang Tulum has solid overall reviews. Though perhaps it’s possible people who didn’t enjoy eating there have just learned the hard way not to let anyone else know.
