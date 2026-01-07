“Unconscionable”: Owners say soaring vet bills up to $10K are making adoption impossible

U.S. pet owners are finding vet bills to be increasingly unaffordable, leading many to say that they won’t be able to adopt in the future. One TikToker shared horror stories from those responsible for furry companions about how expensive it’s become to get their pets help during an emergency.

This is bad news for the millions of animals in shelters and rescues across the nation, and some blame private equity.

Vet bills are up 60 percent

Last week, TikToker @yersocialistdad shared just a few of the thousands of stories he collected from current or former pet owners who faced devastating vet bills. Some of these unfortunate individuals lost their furry friends even after paying up.

The TikTok activist attributed this to the rise of private equity buying up both standard and emergency vet clinics.

“They now own 75 percent of emergency vet care and almost 50 percent of regular vet clinics,” he claimed. “The result of this is that people are being priced out of the simple act of having a pet.”

One individual who shared their story said that their dog has a massive tumor, but they can’t afford to pay $10,000 for removal. Another reported that their pup passed away at five years old because they couldn’t afford the bills.

The stories went on like that, with dogs and cats dying in the hospital after owners scrambled, borrowed, and begged non-profits to help them pay thousands to start care that ultimately failed. A common theme arose—because of the costs, there won’t be a next pet.

“So many people told my that while they have a pet right now, it has become so expensive that after their dog or cat goes that they’re not going to be able to get another pet,” said @yersocialistdad.

In July 2025, an NBC news affiliate reported that vet bills have risen by 60 percent in the past 10 years. This is driving up pet insurance premiums that can help with those huge vet bills. San Diego dog owner Thea Arnone reported that her monthly bill went from $140 to $400 when she tried to renew.

“I pay half of that for my own insurance,” she said. “I just don’t see how it’s fair and reasonable.”

“The bodies will stack up”

Pet owners are flocking to this video to confirm the sentiments outlined by those who shared their stories. In the comments, TikTokers said that even standard care and other costs are getting too pricey.

“Not even just emergencies,” said @nae_bot_. “When I got my dog, general checkups, shots, and prevention was like around $100. Now it’s closer to $800 or so.”

“A lot of rescues in the area are charging $750+ for adoption fees,” claimed @kris01902. “RESCUES!”

The outrage soon spread to X, where some commenters continued the conversation about private equity.

“The FACT that private equity has been allowed to purchase any business that humans depend on for survival is unconscionable,” wrote @Lorojoflo. “Rest assured our fearless leaders sold us out to line their pockets.”

“People are priced out of insurance, healthcare utilities, farming etc and the bodies will stack up.”

“You should look at the PE buying electricians, HVAC, plumbers and mechanics,” @Elil2002 added. “They buy up several in an area, keep the original locally known names.”

“You call one to get a quote thinking it’s a locally owned business. You get an outrageous quote. So you call the next one. You get the same quote. They price fix.”

